Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

Rain continued in most parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. On Friday, many areas in Delhi-NCR received light rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the weekend would also see light rain and cloudy skies across the capital region. The showers brought some relief from the heat and improved air quality across several locations in the city.

Rainfall Recorded Across Delhi Locations

According to the IMD, Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 7.3 mm of rainfall between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Friday. Other areas reported varying rain levels: Lodhi Road recorded 9.5 mm, Ridge 5.6 mm, Aya Nagar 1.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 9.5 mm, Palam 2.8 mm, and Pusa 7.5 mm. The rainfall helped bring down dust levels and provided a cool break in the otherwise humid weather.

Palam Receives Highest Rainfall in 24 Hours

Among all recorded stations, Palam saw the most rainfall in the past 24 hours, measuring 17.2 mm. Ridge recorded 10.4 mm, Aya Nagar 8 mm, Najafgarh 13.5 mm, and Pusa 12.5 mm. Meanwhile, Janakpuri and Narela saw the least rainfall, recording only 3 mm and 0.5 mm respectively. These numbers reflect the uneven distribution of monsoon showers in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Delhi saw lower-than-average maximum temperatures due to rain and cloud cover. The IMD reported that Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3°C, one degree below the seasonal norm. Palam recorded 33.3°C, while Ridge and Lodhi Road saw 33.1°C and 33.2°C respectively. The slight drop in temperature gave temporary relief from the usual July heatwave conditions.

