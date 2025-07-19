LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Live TV
TRENDING |
Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case Wordle Game Hint donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Home > India > Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

Delhi and several northern states continued to receive widespread rainfall on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light showers and cloudy skies over the weekend.

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 05:29:25 IST

Rain continued in most parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. On Friday, many areas in Delhi-NCR received light rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the weekend would also see light rain and cloudy skies across the capital region. The showers brought some relief from the heat and improved air quality across several locations in the city.

Rainfall Recorded Across Delhi Locations

According to the IMD, Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 7.3 mm of rainfall between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on Friday. Other areas reported varying rain levels: Lodhi Road recorded 9.5 mm, Ridge 5.6 mm, Aya Nagar 1.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 9.5 mm, Palam 2.8 mm, and Pusa 7.5 mm. The rainfall helped bring down dust levels and provided a cool break in the otherwise humid weather.

Palam Receives Highest Rainfall in 24 Hours

Among all recorded stations, Palam saw the most rainfall in the past 24 hours, measuring 17.2 mm. Ridge recorded 10.4 mm, Aya Nagar 8 mm, Najafgarh 13.5 mm, and Pusa 12.5 mm. Meanwhile, Janakpuri and Narela saw the least rainfall, recording only 3 mm and 0.5 mm respectively. These numbers reflect the uneven distribution of monsoon showers in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Delhi saw lower-than-average maximum temperatures due to rain and cloud cover. The IMD reported that Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3°C, one degree below the seasonal norm. Palam recorded 33.3°C, while Ridge and Lodhi Road saw 33.1°C and 33.2°C respectively. The slight drop in temperature gave temporary relief from the usual July heatwave conditions.

Must Read: Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

Tags: delhi weather updateLight Rainmonsoon

More News

Whitewater Amphitheater and Texas Stars Unite for Flood Relief: Concerts Raise Funds and Hope After Tragedy
Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria demolishes Zambia To Enter Semi Final
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky
Zohran Mamdani Eats With Hands, Internet Responds With Racism, Why Indians Eat With Hands And Why It Is Not Dirty ?
ACA Premiums Set to Rise Sharply in 2026 as Subsidies Expire and Insurers Propose Major Hikes
Wordle Hint For July 19: The Answer Is An Object That Cuts Sharp
Chicago Fire: Fans Can’t Wait For Season 14 On NBC Amid Changes In Star Cast
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan
Seiya Suzuki Leads Chicago Cubs to 4-1 Win, Snaps Red Sox’s 10-Game Streak
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?