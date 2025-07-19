LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Delta Bill Clinton Bollywood Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Home > India > Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

A group of protesters from the Hindu Raksha Dal forced the closure of several food outlets, including KFC and Nazeer Foods, in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara area during the Sawan month. The group objected to the sale of meat during the Kanwar Yatra, despite there being no official ban on non-vegetarian food in the region.

KFC Shuts In Ghaziabad
KFC Shuts In Ghaziabad

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 04:09:52 IST

Members of a self-declared Hindu group on Friday forced several food outlets, including KFC and Nazeer Foods, to shut down in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police say the Hindu Raksha Dal was protesting against the sale of meat during the holy month of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra. The incident happened in the Vasundhara area, which falls under the Indirapuram police station. Reports confirm that the protest took place on Thursday, with tensions rising as group members confronted restaurant workers.

A video showing the incident started circulating on social media on Friday. In the video, the group is seen chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram” while approaching the staff before pulling down shutters at the outlets. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video, asking, “who bought KFC?” The footage quickly gained attention online, bringing the issue into the spotlight.

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra slams this act: 

No Official Ban on Meat Sales

Sources mention that there is no official ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items in the area during Sawan. Despite this, the group chose to stop operations at the fast-food outlets. The situation has created confusion among restaurant owners and customers, as the enforcement appeared to be a personal decision by the protesting group, not a legal order.

 Protesters Demand Respect for Sentiments

One protester told NDTV, “The sentiments of the Hindus must be respected and how can people sell meat where Kanwar yatras are being held.” Another protester reportedly said, “This is Hindustan and whatever Hindus want will happen here.” These statements reflect the group’s reasoning for targeting businesses selling meat during the religious period.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav told PTI, “An incident came to our notice on July 17 where some individuals created a ruckus at a food outlet and tried to close it down. Police immediately reached the spot, dispersed them, and ensured the smooth operation of the food outlet.” He added, “Taking cognisance of the said incident, a case has already been registered at the Indirapuram police station in connection with the incident. All these individuals are being identified, and further action will be taken based on facts.”

Also Read: Delhi Husband Livestreams Suicide Over His Wife’s Extra- Marital Affair, Why Has Extra- Marital Become A Next Door Thing Today?

Tags: KFC ShutMeat Sale In Sawan

More News

Chicago Fire: Fans Can’t Wait For Season 14 On NBC Amid Changes In Star Cast
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan
Seiya Suzuki Leads Chicago Cubs to 4-1 Win, Snaps Red Sox’s 10-Game Streak
Donald Trump Files Lawsuit On Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Letter Story
Passenger Arrested After Unruly Behavior Delays Delta Flight By Three Hours
German Racer Sebastian Vettel Confirms F1 Exit, Eyes Le Mans and Red Bull Leadership Role
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills Four In Florida, Health Officials Confirm
From Blue Jays to Cubs: Spencer Turnbull Aims to Revive Career and Bolster Chicago’s Bullpen
Jeffrey Epstein Maintained A Log Book, Who Were The Big Names In Epstein Log Book ?
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan
Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?