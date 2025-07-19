Hindu Group Shuts Down KFC Outlet In Ghaziabad Over Meat Sales During Sawan

Members of a self-declared Hindu group on Friday forced several food outlets, including KFC and Nazeer Foods, to shut down in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police say the Hindu Raksha Dal was protesting against the sale of meat during the holy month of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra. The incident happened in the Vasundhara area, which falls under the Indirapuram police station. Reports confirm that the protest took place on Thursday, with tensions rising as group members confronted restaurant workers.

Hindu Organization shuts down KFC for selling meat during “Shravan” Month in UP’s Ghaziabad

pic.twitter.com/F2Fjjx6FLh — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 18, 2025

A video showing the incident started circulating on social media on Friday. In the video, the group is seen chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram” while approaching the staff before pulling down shutters at the outlets. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video, asking, “who bought KFC?” The footage quickly gained attention online, bringing the issue into the spotlight.

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra slams this act:

Unchecked vandalism by Kanwariyas: destroying vehicles , attacking eateries to now forcibly shutting shops. Show some spine @KFC_India – use @USIBC & @AmchamIndia to warn US businesses how Modi govt backs this nonsense. @USAndIndia — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 18, 2025

No Official Ban on Meat Sales

Sources mention that there is no official ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items in the area during Sawan. Despite this, the group chose to stop operations at the fast-food outlets. The situation has created confusion among restaurant owners and customers, as the enforcement appeared to be a personal decision by the protesting group, not a legal order.

Protesters Demand Respect for Sentiments

One protester told NDTV, “The sentiments of the Hindus must be respected and how can people sell meat where Kanwar yatras are being held.” Another protester reportedly said, “This is Hindustan and whatever Hindus want will happen here.” These statements reflect the group’s reasoning for targeting businesses selling meat during the religious period.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav told PTI, “An incident came to our notice on July 17 where some individuals created a ruckus at a food outlet and tried to close it down. Police immediately reached the spot, dispersed them, and ensured the smooth operation of the food outlet.” He added, “Taking cognisance of the said incident, a case has already been registered at the Indirapuram police station in connection with the incident. All these individuals are being identified, and further action will be taken based on facts.”

Also Read: Delhi Husband Livestreams Suicide Over His Wife’s Extra- Marital Affair, Why Has Extra- Marital Become A Next Door Thing Today?