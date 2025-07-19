Delhi Husband Livestreams Suicide Over His Wife’s Extra- Marital Affair, Why Has Extra- Marital Become A Next Door Thing Today?

A 31-year-old man from Delhi’s Nihal Vihar ended his life by hanging himself on Wednesday, livestreaming the act on social media. The man, identified as Vikas, detailed his marital and financial troubles in the video before taking the extreme step.

He accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with a man named Shakib. The video, which has now gone viral, showed Vikas naming Shakib as the person who grew close to his wife after being introduced to the family by Vikas himself. Vikas said he and his wife shared a four-year-old son and that she had left the home to live elsewhere.

In the video, Vikas stated that his wife began living with Shakib after moving out of their home. He claimed that Shakib was also involved in cybercrimes. Vikas added that mounting debt severely affected his mental health.

Despite accusations from others, he denied abusing his wife. Vikas said, “I have been married for five years. My wife left me due to my financial woes. I hold myself responsible for my debt. I love my wife and can’t live without her.” He urged authorities to grant custody of his son to his parents or sister, citing his wife’s unstable financial situation.

Delhi Police received a call at 9:46 am on Wednesday reporting that a man had hanged himself. Authorities arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. They began reviewing the video content shared by Vikas online.

The police sent Vikas’ body for a postmortem examination to confirm the cause of death. Investigators are expected to probe the claims made in the video, particularly concerning the alleged affair and cybercrime accusations. Police are also looking into the mental and financial pressures Vikas cited as contributing factors to the suicide.

Relationship-Driven Homicides and Suicides on the Rise in India

Data from recent studies reveal an alarming rise in homicides and suicides linked to romantic and marital conflicts in India.

A United Nations report states that globally, 50,000 women and girls are murdered annually, with 60% killed by partners or family members. In India, around 275 husbands are reportedly killed by wives each year, and about 225 wives by husbands. Increasingly, domestic disputes and infidelity lead to fatal outcomes. The shift from minor disputes to extreme violence is evident in the growing number of such tragic cases across the country.

High-Profile Cases Highlight Changing Nature of Domestic Crimes

Cases like the “drum murder” in which Muskan’s husband Saurabh was killed and buried in cement, and the murder of Dilip in Auraiya by his wife Pragati after just 15 days of marriage, reflect a disturbing pattern.

These incidents showcase how extramarital affairs and betrayal result in extreme measures like contract killings. Both cases involve partners who engaged in love marriages but ended up victims of fatal deceit. Investigations revealed affairs with other men played a significant role. The incidents underscore the lethal potential of romantic betrayal in today’s social context.

Data Shows 51,000 Women Killed In 2023 In Domestic Violence

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that 51,100 women and girls were murdered in 2023 globally, with over 60% of these killings committed by partners or relatives. Asia surpassed Africa in leading these statistics for the year. The report also indicated that while 58% of relationship-related homicide victims are women, 42% are men. A study in The Lancet notes that 60% of female homicide victims in India are killed by current or former partners, compared to 6.5% of men killed by female partners. The gender divide in such crimes, though evident, affects both sexes.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in India reported 28,522 murder cases in 2022. Among the listed motives, love affairs and extramarital relationships ranked third and fourth. A total of 2,821 murders were attributed to these causes. Homicides driven by romantic or marital issues account for nearly one in ten cases nationwide. Social media and changing relationship dynamics contribute to this rise. From 2015 to 2022, murders linked to love and infidelity increased to 10-11%, compared to 7-8% from 2010 to 2014, indicating a troubling upward trend.

Suicides Over Relationship Strain Continue to Rise

In 2022, the NCRB recorded 17,924 suicide cases across India. Of these, 8,204 involved married individuals who ended their lives due to domestic issues. Another 7,692 individuals died by suicide over failed love affairs, while 855 cases were linked to illicit relationships. Data from the National Family Health Survey found that 4% of married women admitted to physically harming their husbands. These figures highlight the intense emotional toll and increasing violence within romantic relationships, with financial instability, betrayal, and marital strife often serving as triggers for such tragedies.

Why There Is A Surge In Extra- Marital? (Opinion)

This is an opinion from a married gir who has seen extra- marital around and also asked them the reason for doing so.

In case of Women:

What I feel is that, in today’s emotionally fractured relationships, many women are no longer willing to suppress their personal desires- be it affection, intimacy, or emotional validation. In marriages where love grows cold or communication breaks down, some women seek outside what they are unable to find within: attention, passion, or simply being understood. Physical needs like sexual fulfillment, once quietly endured in silence, now emerge as reasons for rebellion or infidelity.

In case of Men:

The sexual desires are an equal need, probably a little more for women, but not always is the case of sex in such cases. Several men feel trapped after marriage. And so they look out for a temporary person who does mot judges him or questions him but just do what they want. Men trapped between financial burdens and expectations of masculinity, they often find no space to express their loneliness or hurt.

These unmet needs—emotional and physical alike—create dangerous gaps, sometimes leading to affairs, violence, or tragic endings. At the heart of it, both men and women are aching to feel seen, heard, and desired—something that love, when compromised, painfully withholds.

Must Read: Who Is Tauseef Badshah? Influencer Accused In Patna Hospital Shootout Case