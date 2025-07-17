Telangana Police Conducted Fire Mock Drill For Preparedness; How Mock Drill Plays Crucial Role In Emergency Response

The Cyberabad Police and the Telangana State Fire Department conducted a comprehensive fire mock drill at the city Police Commissionerate on Thursday, aiming at enhancing emergency response systems and inter-departmental coordination during fire-related disasters.

The drill featured a live demonstration by Madhapur Station Fire Officer Anjaneyulu Dodla, who briefed attendees on various fire safety tools, types of fire emergencies, and appropriate response methods.

Mock Drill Conducted For Emergency Preparedness

Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, IPS, and Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, emphasised the importance of taking timely precautions and maintaining heightened personal safety awareness during such emergencies.

The drill began with the sound of a fire alarm, prompting the immediate and systematic evacuation of the Cyberabad CP Office staff.

Trained Fire Marshals guided the personnel to the designated assembly Point near the National Flag Post. Teams from various wings, including the Traffic Police, Cybercrime, SHE Teams, Special Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Bomb Disposal Squad, and CAR Headquarters, actively participated in the drill.

Fire alarm systems, lift circuit breakers, and the Public Address System were activated in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, followed by simulated rescue operations conducted by emergency teams.

The Telangana Fire Services Department played a crucial role in the exercise by deploying fire tenders, medical teams, safety personnel, and a Bronto Skylift vehicle to simulate high-rise rescue operations.

Mock Drill Emphasised The Importance Of Awareness

The mock drill emphasised the importance of awareness among staff regarding evacuation procedures, emergency exits, and the correct usage of fire safety equipment.

Following the exercise, a review meeting was held to assess performance, identify areas for improvement, and recommend action points to strengthen preparedness.

