Ten Arrested in Gang Rape Case of Young Woman in Jangaon

In a shocking incident, police in Jangaon district have arrested ten young men on charges of gang rape of a woman and have remanded them to judicial custody. Addressing a press conference at the ACP office on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Panderi Chetan Nitin disclosed the disturbing details of the case.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Owaisi, Muthyala Pavan Kumar, Bauddhula Shiva Kumar, Nookala Ravi, Jetty Sanjay, Md. Abdul Khayyum, Pustakala Sai Teja, Muttadi Sumanth Reddy, Gunda Sai Charan Reddy, and Oruganti Sai Ram.

According to police, the crime took place in June when the victim, a resident of Jangaon town, was lured by the accused under the guise of friendship and love. They took her in a car to a room located behind “Tea World” on the Jangaon–Suryapet road, where she was sexually assaulted. One of the accused allegedly convinced her he was in love with her, took her to Goa, and there too had sexual relations with her on multiple occasions.

The matter came to light when the victim’s aunt lodged a complaint with the police. A case was promptly registered, and the investigation intensified. On Tuesday, acting on credible information, Circle Inspector Damodar Reddy and Sub-Inspector Bharat located the suspects near Siddipet Road. They were taken into custody and, during interrogation, confessed to the crime. Subsequently, they were formally arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

ASP Panderi Chetan Nitin urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons to the nearest police station. He appealed to citizens to alert police if they notice youngsters consuming intoxicating substances. “In case of emergencies, people should immediately dial 100,” he added.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding stringent action and speedy justice for the victim. Police have assured that they will ensure a thorough investigation and that all accused will face the full force of the law.

This case has once again raised concerns over women’s safety and the growing menace of drug abuse among youth in the region.