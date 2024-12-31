Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

The Bharat Almanac: Sundeep Kochar Draws A Distinction Between The Art Of Astrology And Religion | NewsX Exclusive

Astrologer and television personality Sundeep Kochar recently shed light on the art and science of astrology during an engaging discussion on The Bharat Almanac.

The Bharat Almanac: Sundeep Kochar Draws A Distinction Between The Art Of Astrology And Religion | NewsX Exclusive

Astrologer and television personality Sundeep Kochar recently shed light on the art and science of astrology during an engaging discussion on The Bharat Almanac Episode 13 with NewsX. As part of the Year-Ender Special, Kochar spoke about the evolution of astrology, misconceptions surrounding it, and its modern-day relevance.

Astrology: Sundeep Kochar Says ‘A Science, Not a Religion’

One of the key points highlighted by Kochar was the distinction between astrology and religion. He emphasized, “Religion is different. Astrology is not related to religion. Over time, though, the two have become intertwined, leading to misconceptions.”

Astrology, according to Kochar, is rooted in the ancient Vedas, which are over 5,000 years old. Initially exclusive to Sanskrit, it was practiced predominantly by Brahmins, who used this divine science to guide rulers and kings. However, as it evolved and spread across various regions and languages, its accessibility broadened. “Astrology has come a long way—from the ancient Vedas to being interpreted on a MacBook today,” he remarked, underscoring its enduring relevance.

The Role of Modern Technology in Astrology

In a striking revelation, Kochar expressed concern over the increasing trend of people learning astrology through artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT. “I’m scared when they tell me they’re learning astrology through ChatGPT,” he admitted. “Every fifth person I come across—five out of ten—claims they’re learning astrology this way. It could even be 8 to 10 million people.”

While technology has made astrology more accessible, Kochar warned against the potential loss of essence and authenticity, especially when translations dilute its original meaning.

A Divine Science with Practical Applications: Sundeep Kochar

Astrology, as Kochar explained, is a “divine science” that has been part of humanity’s cultural fabric for millennia. Its integration with rituals and practices over time has led to some misconceptions. “Both astrology and karmic practices got intermixed, creating confusion. People now believe they need to perform certain rituals to benefit from astrology,” he explained.

He also noted that translations from Sanskrit to other languages, including English, have sometimes stripped astrology of its depth and authenticity.

The Everlasting Appeal of Astrology

Despite its ancient roots, astrology continues to resonate with people across the world. Kochar attributes this longevity to its ability to adapt and remain relevant in a rapidly changing world. “If something has survived from the Vedas to modern technology, it clearly has substance,” he concluded.

Kochar’s insights remind us of the delicate balance between tradition and modernity. While technology can democratize access to ancient wisdom, the essence of practices like astrology lies in their depth and spiritual grounding—something that cannot be fully captured through algorithms or casual translations.

Astrology, as Kochar emphasized, is not about religion but about understanding life’s patterns—a timeless science that continues to inspire and guide millions.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Filed under

Sundeep Kochar The Bharat Almanac

Advertisement

Also Read

Influencers vs. Celebrities: Who’s Winning The Marketing Race?

Influencers vs. Celebrities: Who’s Winning The Marketing Race?

From ‘Ganga Preservation’ To ‘Air Quality Management’: NGT’s Notable Decisions In 2024

From ‘Ganga Preservation’ To ‘Air Quality Management’: NGT’s Notable Decisions In 2024

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways To Run 3000 Special Trains, Check Ticket Availability

Govt Declares Wayanad Tragedy Severe Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes It

Govt Declares Wayanad Tragedy Severe Disaster, Priyanka Gandhi Welcomes It

Kolkata: Health Ministry Seizes Spurious Drugs Worth Rs. 6.60 Crores

Kolkata: Health Ministry Seizes Spurious Drugs Worth Rs. 6.60 Crores

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox