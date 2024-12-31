The Bharat Almanac: Sundeep Kochar Draws A Distinction Between The Art Of Astrology And Religion | NewsX Exclusive

Astrologer and television personality Sundeep Kochar recently shed light on the art and science of astrology during an engaging discussion on The Bharat Almanac.

Astrologer and television personality Sundeep Kochar recently shed light on the art and science of astrology during an engaging discussion on The Bharat Almanac Episode 13 with NewsX. As part of the Year-Ender Special, Kochar spoke about the evolution of astrology, misconceptions surrounding it, and its modern-day relevance.

Astrology: Sundeep Kochar Says ‘A Science, Not a Religion’

One of the key points highlighted by Kochar was the distinction between astrology and religion. He emphasized, “Religion is different. Astrology is not related to religion. Over time, though, the two have become intertwined, leading to misconceptions.”

Astrology, according to Kochar, is rooted in the ancient Vedas, which are over 5,000 years old. Initially exclusive to Sanskrit, it was practiced predominantly by Brahmins, who used this divine science to guide rulers and kings. However, as it evolved and spread across various regions and languages, its accessibility broadened. “Astrology has come a long way—from the ancient Vedas to being interpreted on a MacBook today,” he remarked, underscoring its enduring relevance.

The Role of Modern Technology in Astrology

In a striking revelation, Kochar expressed concern over the increasing trend of people learning astrology through artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT. “I’m scared when they tell me they’re learning astrology through ChatGPT,” he admitted. “Every fifth person I come across—five out of ten—claims they’re learning astrology this way. It could even be 8 to 10 million people.”

While technology has made astrology more accessible, Kochar warned against the potential loss of essence and authenticity, especially when translations dilute its original meaning.

A Divine Science with Practical Applications: Sundeep Kochar

Astrology, as Kochar explained, is a “divine science” that has been part of humanity’s cultural fabric for millennia. Its integration with rituals and practices over time has led to some misconceptions. “Both astrology and karmic practices got intermixed, creating confusion. People now believe they need to perform certain rituals to benefit from astrology,” he explained.

He also noted that translations from Sanskrit to other languages, including English, have sometimes stripped astrology of its depth and authenticity.

The Everlasting Appeal of Astrology

Despite its ancient roots, astrology continues to resonate with people across the world. Kochar attributes this longevity to its ability to adapt and remain relevant in a rapidly changing world. “If something has survived from the Vedas to modern technology, it clearly has substance,” he concluded.

Kochar’s insights remind us of the delicate balance between tradition and modernity. While technology can democratize access to ancient wisdom, the essence of practices like astrology lies in their depth and spiritual grounding—something that cannot be fully captured through algorithms or casual translations.

Astrology, as Kochar emphasized, is not about religion but about understanding life’s patterns—a timeless science that continues to inspire and guide millions.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video