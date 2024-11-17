The Himalayan Echoes 2024: A Journey Through Trees, Culture, And Mountains

This year’s theme, "Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains" (C.A.L.M.), echoes through every session, with a focus on the environment, literature, cinema, and wildlife conservation. The festival was inaugurated on November 16 with an enchanting Bhutanese folk music performance, setting the stage for the powerful talks that followed.

Nainital, a serene town nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, has become the epicenter of art, culture, and environmental discussions with the ongoing Himalayan Echoes 2024 festival. Presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, the festival is being held at the historic Abbotsford Estate from November 16 to 17, 2024. This year’s theme, “Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains” (C.A.L.M.), echoes through every session, with a focus on the environment, literature, cinema, and wildlife conservation. The festival was inaugurated on November 16 with an enchanting Bhutanese folk music performance, setting the stage for the powerful talks that followed.

Speaking at the Himalayan Echoes Festival on November 17, renowned environmentalist and writer, Sumanta Ghose, shared an enlightening perspective on the importance of trees. Ghose, known for his deep connection to nature, spoke passionately about the significance of trees not just for their biological role but for their cultural and emotional resonance.

“I’ve spent countless mornings walking in the forests near where I live. The wildlife and the towering trees give life to everything around them. No trees, no wildlife, no tigers—it’s that simple,” Ghose remarked. He emphasized how trees are more than just part of the ecosystem; they are a thread connecting human history and nature. Ghose also introduced a book on trees, which he praised for its simplicity and appeal to all readers, from students to scientists. He spoke of how trees hold incredible stories—some of the largest, oldest, and rarest trees in the world—and how such information can captivate the imagination of both young and old.

The festival took an intriguing turn as S. Natesh, a renowned botanist and author, also took the stage to share his journey of writing the book Iconic Trees of India. Natesh, who has dedicated over eight years to researching and documenting iconic trees, shared the fascinating stories behind them, revealing that many trees are tied to historical events, mythology, and even sacred traditions.

“I wanted to explore the trees that are more than just flora. I wanted to find trees that have witnessed history, that have been the silent witnesses to key moments in our past,” Natesh explained. His book highlights trees that are not only botanically unique but also historically and culturally significant. From trees that served as gallows during British rule to those that witnessed the crowning of kings, his work delves into the deep connections between nature and the human story.

Among the most poignant tales he shared was that of a tree known as “The Loneliest Tree in India,” a giant sequoia in a remote village in Kashmir, far from its native California home. Natesh’s research revealed that while the tree stood tall and majestic, it had no descendants, no kin, and no community to call its own. Its story is both inspiring and melancholic—an embodiment of resilience and isolation. “This tree has been here for nearly a century, yet remains unrecognized, forgotten by most, a silent witness to the passage of time,” he said.

Natesh’s dedication to documenting these iconic trees involved not just research but travel to remote corners of India, often embarking on long journeys to see these trees firsthand and understand their significance. His book is a result of years of hard work, blending botanical expertise with a deep sense of history and culture.

As the discussions at the Himalayan Echoes 2024 festival unfolded, it became clear that this gathering was not just about celebrating nature; it was about reconnecting with the environment in a meaningful way. The festival is a call to action, urging all to appreciate and protect the trees that sustain life in the Himalayas and beyond.

The Himalayan Echoes Festival is a testament to the power of art, culture, and nature to inspire positive change. As Ghose and Natesh’s talks showed, trees are much more than just part of the landscape—they are witnesses to our history, bearers of our future, and essential to the survival of our planet. As the festival continues to unfold, it is a reminder that we must cherish and protect these natural wonders, for they are the lifeblood of our environment.

This year’s Himalayan Echoes is not just a celebration; it’s an invitation to embrace the calm that comes with understanding and appreciating the natural world.