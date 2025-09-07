"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged US President Donald Trump’s “pressure is mounting” and the Union Government made the Goods and Service Tax reforms when the elections are close.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the US tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on the Indian exports.

“… They are doing this now when the elections are close, and Trump’s pressure is mounting. These people kept saying that China was not allowed to infiltrate into the country, and now PM Modi himself went and met them… If we are supporting them, that doesn’t mean they can make arbitrary decisions… We have been practising a non-aligned policy since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. However, when PM Modi came to power, he made statements like ‘Trump is my friend.’ Then Trump made statements that ruined the environment in the country and the world. They are not executing our foreign policy properly…”

On Wednesday, the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.The 5 per cent slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agriculture equipment; handicrafts and small industries; also medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

The 18 per cent slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18 per cent rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products such as cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, as well as luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, some essential services and educational items are fully exempted from GST, including individual health, family floater and life insurance; also, certain services related to education and healthcare are GST-exempt. (ANI)

