"They only gain votes by playing Hindu-Muslim card": Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): Amid the ‘I Love Muhammad’ controversy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday launched a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “They only gain votes by playing the Hindu-Muslim card”.

On ‘I Love Muhammad’ row, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti told reporters here, “…Recently, a Muslim cleric in UP was caught, beaten, his beard torn, badly injured, and then asked to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. If this isn’t an offence, then why was ‘I Love Muhammad’ considered an offence? They only gain votes by playing the Hindu-Muslim card; otherwise, they wouldn’t need to steal votes or resort to SIR… This is very unfortunate… Spreading this kind of poison in a country like India is a wake-up call…”

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the ‘I Love Muhammad’ controversy started in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“This started in Kanpur. Perhaps the ADGP said that no new poster can be pasted. We then said on social media that we love Muhammad, every Muslim loves Muhammad… If we are Muslims and know Muhammad, He has taught that only Allah is to be offered ‘ibadat’ (worship) and loved. So, this is a part of our faith. Article 25 speaks of Right to Freedom of Religion. Constitution provides us fundamental rights. How can you snatch it away? It is wrong.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned how a slogan can be “unlawful”

“Why is anyone objecting to this? Who can object to writing these three words? I cannot understand how these three words can be the cause of arrests. Only someone mentally unwell can make a case out of these three words. I would like the courts to set this in order. How is writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ unlawful?…Do other religions not write for their religious figures and Gods?…So, if that is not unlawful, how is this?”

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam quickly hit back at CM Omar Abdullah and told ANI, “…Your (Omar Abdullah) faith is one thing, but displaying it openly on the road in this manner is inappropriate. The Constitution grants you the right to practice your faith, but what’s happening on the road is likely wrong… Additionally, I think that all those organisations marching on the street and carrying placards are not the proper way to show love…” (ANI)

