‘They Pressured Me To Change My Name, Religion’: How A TCS Nashik Employee Went From Gopal To Gulshan As Old Photo Turns Into Key Evidence Amid Forced Conversion Claims

TCS NASHIK ROW: The TCS Nashik case has gained a new dimension with a two-year-old photograph discovered during the investigations, indicating that this was how victims were slowly influenced and lured into religious conversion. Police sources indicate that the picture depicts key suspect Tausif Attar standing next to a man, Gopal (the name is changed) who later converted to Gulshan.

Two-Year-Old Photo Surfaces Showing Alleged Religious Conversion Process

At the time the photo was obtained on the accused phones, the officers suspected that the white-capped man might be a different part of the group. Yet, additional questioning of Attar turned out that it was not the accused but an employee of the same IT company and an alleged victim who had been converted previously.

The investigators stated that the photograph seems to depict an important step in the alleged procedure, as the victim is shown in different clothes and is engaged in religious activities.

Nashik TCS Row Takes New Twist

According to sources, victims were slowly being lured into the new way of doing things, such as reciting religious texts and rituals, in a long-term bid to transform their beliefs.

Police recorded the statement of the man, and it was said that he gave detailed accounts of the way he was approached by the man and influenced over the years. He alleged that he was targeted when he was in a weak stage and was subjected to repeated talks, videos and pressure to change his beliefs.

Photo Reveals Conversion Tactics Used on Victims

In March 2023, my father had a paralytic attack, I said earlier. I was experiencing a lot of family problems at that time, and I added that colleagues started to talk to him about their religion and persuade him to adhere to some practices.

According to him, he was constantly being informed that he was not right in his religion and that he would get answers to his issues by embracing their religion. “At that time, I was mentally disturbed and therefore, I started listening to them. They started to send me different videos through their contacts. They attempted to affect my ideals, he said.

Victim alleges, “They forced me to change my name”

The victim also claimed that the pressure increased in the course of time and they even tried to change his name and make him attend rituals which he did not want to. He further alleged that there were derogatory comments made against his religion and intimidation of his family concerning their security.

“They forced me to alter my name to become a Muslim name and their efforts were to convert me to Islam. I opposed them, but they still took me to different places for religious rituals and forced me to do things against my will,” he said.

What did the cops say?

Police claimed that the photo and the statement combined lead to what they termed as a trend of targeting, influence and coercion at the workplace. The case is in the process of investigation, and authorities are reviewing digital evidence and testimonies to identify the size of the alleged network.

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