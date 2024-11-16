This Is A Failure Of The UP Government: CPI’s D Raja On Jhansi NICU Fire

The fire reportedly began due to a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator within the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The highly oxygenated environment caused the fire to spread rapidly, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Saturday criticised the blaze at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborns, calling it a failure of the Uttar Pradesh government. “This is the failure of the UP government. UP govt is responsible for that. Such incidents raise serious questions for the present government,” he stated.

Expressing grief, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident, questioning government negligence. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of several newborn children in the tragic accident at Jhansi Medical College. Such tragic incidents raise many serious questions about the negligence of the government and the administration,” he posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for the victims. “PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” stated the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the parents of the deceased newborns. Additionally, Rs. 50,000 will be provided to the families of injured children from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. CM Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to submit a report on the incident within 12 hours, ensuring accountability and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

