Home > India > 'This Is The ONLY Way…': MoS For Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekha On Sanchar Saathi App

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that the Sanchar Saathi app remains the government’s key tool to curb cyber fraud, adding that users are free to delete it if they do not wish to use it. Responding to concerns in Parliament, he and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the app does not operate without user registration and will be reviewed if the public demands changes.

Last updated: December 3, 2025 15:01:48 IST

Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, on Wednesday, said that the Sanchar Saathi application is the only way to counter cyber fraud. Speaking on the lines of Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s reply in the Parliament, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that the app can be deleted from mobile phones. He added that the government is ready to re-examine the order if needed.

The MoS said, “I ask anyone who says it is a snooping app to please download the app. Take a look at it by yourself. There are only a few ways to prevent cyber fraud. This is, in my view, probably the only way. Whether it can mandatorily pre-install or not is a different story. The government and Scindia have just explained that we will re-examine that order. The goal of the app is to gather information from educated people and use it to help poor people and older people.”



“That is why this has been worked in all vernacular languages. We worked hard. If you look at the website, almost 20 crore website hits are coming to this website, Sanchar Sathi. And 1.4 crore people have already downloaded this app. Another important point to remember is that Apple and Google have verified this app before it appears on the App Store. If people don’t want to use it, they can delete it. The app’s idea is good. I request everybody to download it,” he added.

Earlier today, Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated that the Sanchar Saathi application can be deleted from mobile phones and will not be operational until the user registers on it.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Scindia refuted speculation about snooping after the Centre issued a directive to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said, “I want to keep all the facts in front of the nation. We have one billion (mobile) users, but there are elements who use it in a negative manner. It is the government’s duty to keep the citizens safe. Sanchar Saathi portal was started in 2023 with this mind, and the app was brought in 2025… We decided to give a choice to all the citizens. If the app is on your phone, it does not mean it will operate automatically. Till the user registers in the app, it will not operate.”

Scindia also said that the government is ready to change the order issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) if public feedback demands so.

“I can delete it like any other app, as every citizen has this right in a democracy. We took this step to make the app accessible to all. The success of the app is based on public participation. Based on public feedback, we are ready to make a change to the order. Snooping is not possible, nor will it be done,” he added.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated that the mobile handsets must have the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application readily visible and accessible to end users at the time of first use or device setup, and its functionalities must not be disabled or restricted, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement Monday evening.

In contrast, the Opposition leaders flagged concerns over the directive, calling it a move to breach privacy.

(Except the headline, the article is directly taken from ANI) 

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS