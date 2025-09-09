Three Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Siachen Avalanche, Rescue Efforts Continue

Srinagar, September 9: In a tragic incident, three Indian Army personnel lost their lives after an avalanche hit a forward post on the Siachen Glacier in the early hours of Monday. The avalanche struck at an altitude of over 18,000 feet in the northern sector of the glacier, an area known for its harsh climate and treacherous terrain.

Sources in the Army confirmed that the soldiers were part of a patrol team stationed in the high-altitude region when the snow mass suddenly gave way, trapping several of them under the debris. Despite being equipped with snow survival kits and protective gear, the force of the avalanche proved fatal for three of the personnel.

Soon after the incident, a massive search and rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army. Specialized teams from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), along with units of the disaster management force, were pressed into service. Helicopters, avalanche rescue dogs, and advanced snow-penetration tools were deployed to locate and retrieve the trapped soldiers.

Officials stated that a few soldiers were pulled out alive and given immediate medical attention, but three could not be saved. The extreme altitude, sub-zero temperatures, and risk of further avalanches are making the operation more complex and dangerous.

The names of the martyrs are being withheld until their families are informed. Arrangements are being made to transport their mortal remains to their hometowns, where they will be laid to rest with full military honors.

This tragic event once again underscores the challenges faced by soldiers deployed in Siachen where the enemy is not just across the border, but also in the form of extreme weather, avalanches, and life-threatening terrain. Further details are expected as the rescue operation continues.