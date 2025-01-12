Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Three Naxalites Killed In Bijapur Encounter: Security Forces Recover Weapons And Explosives

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The forces recovered weapons and explosives from the scene. A search operation is ongoing, and further details will be shared after the operation concludes.

At least three Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, said Bijapur Police.

The security personnel have also recovered several automatic and other weapons and explosives from the forests under the National Park area of Bijapur district.

Currently, a search operation is going on in the area and the security personnel are identifying the dead Naxalites.

The operation was carried out after the team of security personnel received intelligence of the presence of Maoists in the forests under the National Park area of Bijapur district. Acting on the information, a team of security forces left for an anti-Maoist operation.

The Bijapur Police said that detailed information will be released after the operation is completed.

Earlier on Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) laid down by the Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, officials said.

This happened after a team of CRPF from 196 Battalion Mahadev Ghat had left for the forest to carry out area domination in the morning. During the operations, one jawan was injured due to an IED blast.

The injured jawan was admitted to the District Hospital Bijapur for treatment.

Earlier on Thursday, the bodies of three Naxals and several weapons were recovered from the encounter that took place at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

“Bodies of three Naxals and weapons recovered. The search operation is still underway,” said SP Sukma Kiran Chavan.

The encounter between security forces and Naxals broke out in the forest at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Eight jawans from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and one civilian driver were killed in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: 15 more men arrested by Police in Kerala Sexual Assault Case

