LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 19:31:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that it is time to come together to preserve Odisha’s heritage, promote it, and contribute to the vision of a developed India.

Pradhan, along with yoga guru Baba Ramdev, attended the Odisha Journalism Award 2025 in New Delhi, where several journalists were honoured for their contributions to journalism in India and Odisha.

In a post on X, Pradhan wrote, “Today, at the India and Odisha Journalism Award 5 event organised by Pallibani Mission in Delhi, I had the pleasant opportunity to honour various journalist colleagues who have given a new dimension to journalism in India and Odisha, alongside Yoga Guru Swami @yogrishiramdev ji. On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed journalist colleagues Sanjeev Paliwal, Pratap Somvanshi, @saurabhtop, friends from Odisha, Sangram Sarangi, Ratnakar Bhoi, and Satyasundar Barik. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend Ramachandran ji for organising this event.”

He further said that in 1936, Odisha earned the distinction of becoming the first language-based state in the country.

“In 1936, Odisha earned the distinction of becoming the first language-based state in the country, and in the coming years, we will witness its centennial celebration. In 2014, Odia was granted the status of a classical language, and Ramachandran ji has made a special contribution to promoting Odia as a language. Through the National Education Policy 2020, we have also worked to encourage all mother tongues of the country. Odisha’s role is extremely important in realising Prime Minister Modi ji’s resolve for a ‘Developed India’,” he said.

“As an Odia, it is our responsibility to establish our great culture, rich history, and remarkable heritage not only at the national level but also on the international stage. The path for the spread of Buddhism across the world also originated from Odisha, which reflects the global spiritual significance of our land. Now is the time for all of us to come together to preserve Odisha’s heritage, promote it, and contribute immensely towards the direction of a Developed India,” he added.

Yog guru Baba Ramdev said that those playing an important role in national journalism were awarded.

Speaking to reporters, Baba Ramdev said, “We are honouring the outstanding journalists of Odisha who play a significant role in promoting Odisha’s rich culture. We awarded those who raise awareness in society on this national platform today. For the first time, those playing an important role in national journalism were awarded….Odisha has developed in every area, whether in education, business or politics…I salute Dharmendra Pradhan for guiding Odisha.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: baba-ramdevdelhidharmendra pradhanjournalism-awardodishapm modi’

RELATED News

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Time to preserve and promote Odisha's heritage, says Dharmendra Pradhan

QUICK LINKS