TN CM Stalin Writes To EAM Jaishankar For Evacuation Of 651 Fishermen From Iran

Even as India is carrying out Operation Sindhu to bring the stranded students in Iran and Israel, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the evacuation of 651 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Stalin said, “I wish to urgently draw your attention to the plight of Indian fishermen, who are stranded in Iran due to the ongoing tensions and operational challenges in West Asia.”

He said that it is ascertained that 651 fishermen from Tamil Nadu belonging to the districts of Kanniyakumari (498), Tirunelveli (78), Thoothukudi (72), and Ramanathapuram (3) are currently in Iran (list enclosed).

The Chief Minister said that they (fishermen) are facing considerable hardship due to the escalation of conflict in the region, and they are not able to return to Tamil Nadu.

“Their families back home are in deep distress, lacking information about their safety and awaiting any news of their return.

Due to the precarious situation prevailing in the region, the fishermen and their distressed families are seeking support to facilitate their repatriation to India,” Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said.

He urged the swift intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs in this humanitarian matter and said that it would bring immense relief to the affected individuals and their families.

“I therefore urge you to take immediate diplomatic measures to establish contact with the stranded fishermen, to ascertain their well-being and to facilitate their safe return to India,” Stalin added.

India has safely evacuated several stranded students and pilgrims from Iran and Israel as part of Operation Sindhu.

The tension between Iran and Israel started on June 13, and since then, both countries have been engaged in severe conflict.

