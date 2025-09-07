"Today, UP is counted among fastest growing states with highest development rate in country": CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to newly selected instructors and said that under his government, recruitment has become transparent and merit-based, unlike in previous regimes where “so much money was taken that they could not even look into the eyes of candidates.”

At a program held in Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, the Chief Minister personally distributed appointment letters to 11 instructors, while a total of 1,510 candidates received letters through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Similar ceremonies were organised across districts, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s office.

CM Yogi congratulated the newly appointed instructors and their families, saying that jobs in Uttar Pradesh are now earned through honesty and hard work.

Highlighting the government’s employment drive, the CM said that in the last eight years, 8.5 lakh youths have been provided government jobs, with recruitment processes completed regularly through commissions and boards. “Today, there is a shower of jobs in UP, both in the government and private sectors. The youth selected through fair recruitment are now serving the state with honesty and energy,” he added.

The Chief Minister also contrasted today’s Uttar Pradesh with the situation before 2017, when the state was labelled a “Bimaru” (sick) state. “Earlier, youths faced an identity crisis outside the state, and UP was seen as a barrier to the nation’s development. But in the last eight years, we have transformed UP into the country’s number two economy and the growth engine of India,” Yogi said.

He credited this turnaround to the collective efforts of 25 crore people, public representatives, government officers, and the double-engine government. “Today, UP is counted among the fastest growing states with the highest development rate in the country. Where the state was once in the bottom five, it now ranks among the top three in most schemes and is number one in many,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that the new appointees are a testament to the fair recruitment process of the UP government. We expect them to guide students in their ITIs with sincerity and honesty. He reminded them that while wasting time may bring momentary satisfaction, time never forgives, and only honest effort leads to real results.

Interacting with the new appointees, the CM said, “There should be no hesitation in learning and teaching others. The trade and its nuances may evolve with time, but constant learning will make you an expert. The youth you would train in the future should be so competent that no one in the global market can question their skills.”

The CM instructed the vocational education, entrepreneurship, and skill development departments not to hold job fairs alone and to involve the MSME and labour-employment departments as well. The joint efforts can provide employment to lakhs of youth.

The CM said that government jobs have also gained momentum. The PET exam is being conducted, with 25 lakh youth participating in the examination. If we connect the scale of 25 lakh with skill, then every hand will have work, and no one will remain unemployed.

The CM explained the youth entrepreneurship scheme, describing it as a plan to support young people. Launched in January, the scheme has already reached over 70,000 youths, and each year, it aims to connect one lakh young individuals.

During the event, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, MLC Mukesh Sharma, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan, Eng. Avneesh Singh, Acting Chief Secretary, Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Hariom, and others were present.

At the main program held in Lok Bhavan, 460 newly appointed instructors were present. The remaining instructors received their appointment letters at the local level. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.