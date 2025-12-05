LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

The Congress alleged that Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were not invited to the Presidential banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin. While both Opposition leaders were excluded, Shashi Tharoor confirmed receiving an invite, reportedly due to his diplomatic background.

The Congress Party on Friday claimed that its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have not been invited to the President’s banquet (PHOTO: X)
The Congress Party on Friday claimed that its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have not been invited to the President’s banquet (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 5, 2025 20:02:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

On Friday, the Congress Party alleged that its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were not invited to the Presidential banquet that was being hosted that evening in honour of the Russian President Vladimir Putin who was making a two-day state visit to India.

Whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha have been invited to this dinner to celebrate President Putin has been a matter of speculation.

Jairam Ramesh, an MP in the Rajya Sabha, wrote in one of his X posts: The two LoPs have not been invited.

Is Shashi Tharoor invited to Presidential banquet? 

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on the other hand has been invited to participate in the dinner. He later affirmed that he was invited and said he would definitely be present at the event. Tharoor said he did not know the Leader of the Opposition was not invited and did not know on what ground invitations were given and said that he was pleased to be asked.

It was known that Tharoor, a former United Nations under-secretary-general with a long diplomatic history was invited due to his long-standing interest in Russian diplomacy, sources said.

Today, the state banquet of the Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Droupadi Murmu will take place in the evening at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a tradition dating back many years when heads of state come to stay in India, as is customary to celebrate their visit with a state dinner at the presidential palace.

At the same time, the Congress leader Pawan Khera swiped at Tharoor by stating that it is very surprising that an invitation was made and the invitation was also accepted.

There is a voice of conscience in everyone. When they do not invite my leaders and invite me, we ought to know why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we should not be part of it… As quoted by news agency ANI he said.

After the events of Operation Sindoor, Tharoor, recently, headed a multi-party mission to the world capitals to emphasize the Indian position on the terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and its zero tolerance to terrorism.

No Invite for Kharge, Rahul Gandhi? 

He has come out as one of the most vocal speakers to vocalize the voice of India both in the operation Sindoor and in the diplomatic offensive against Pakistan in the international arena in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The Congress elder has repeatedly stood by PM Modi on numerous occasions. In an article published earlier in June this year, Tharoor commented that the energy, dynamism and readiness to interact with people of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a key asset to India in the global scenario but needs more support.

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

According to Tharoor, the outreach on diplomacy after the operation Sindoor was a time of national determination and good communication.

The Prime Minister Office later reposted the article on X by Tharoor, and said, Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Dr. Shashi Tharoor writes- Lessons from the global outreach of Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Announces Complimentary 30-Day E-Visa Scheme For Russian Visitors, Check Details Here

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 8:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Draupadi Murmupm modi’putinshashi tharoor

RELATED News

Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Finally Enter Politics? Bihar CM’s Son Drops A Big Hint

IndiGo Meltdown: “No Water, No Updates, No Help”- 1,000+ Flights Disrupted, Chaos at Delhi Airport

9 Essential Indian Railways Rules Every Passenger Should Follow

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Arundhati Roy’s Book Cover Showing Her Smoking Beedi

Putin India Visit: ‘Mahatma Gandhi Anticipated New, More Just Multipolar World Taking Shape Now;’ Says Russian President At Rajghat

LATEST NEWS

Redmi Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+: Shocking Leaked Price, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Draw Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

Netflix to Buy Warner Bros in Historic $72 Billion Takeover, This Is How The Streaming Giant Won The Bid

‘Every Time We’ ve Had A Heartbreak….’ Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram Amid Delayed Wedding With Palash Muchhal, Fans Spot The Missing Engagement Ring

How Is 2026 FIFA World Cup Becoming A Political Spectacle? From Lifting Up Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suspension’ To Presenting Peace Prize To Donald Trump

What Is The Cost Of Su-57 Fighter Jet? Check Features, Production Status And Why It Is In Global Demand

Stephen Tamil Movie 2025: Check Out Release Date, OTT, Cast And Crew, Storyline, Reviews

‘Virat Kohli And I Knew It Was Our Last…’: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

Vladimir Putin’s Secret Diet Revealed: Why He Brings His Own Chefs and Never Eats Unscreened Food

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance
Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance
Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance
Top Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Not Invited To Presidential Banquet For Putin, But You Might See THIS Congress MP In Attendance

QUICK LINKS