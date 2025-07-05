Tragedy in Karol Bagh: Fire at Vishal Mega Mart Claims Young Life

A routine evening turned into horror for shoppers and staff at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi’s bustling Karol Bagh on Saturday. Thick smoke, panic, and flames engulfed the building as emergency teams rushed to the scene.

Body Discovered During Rescue Operation

A 25-year-old man, identified as Kumar Dhirender Pratap, was found dead inside a lift following a devastating fire at a Vishal Mega Mart showroom in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Saturday. His body was discovered during a coordinated search and rescue effort by police, fire services, and disaster response teams.

The fire broke out around 6:44 PM on the second floor of the four-storey building located on Padam Singh Road. The showroom, known for selling groceries and fabric items, quickly became engulfed in flames, prompting an urgent emergency response.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

While the blaze was primarily contained to the second floor, its impact was severe enough to require 13 fire tenders to bring the situation under control. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the fire, and an investigation is underway.

