Monday, December 2, 2024
Tragic Loss: IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies In Fatal Crash On Way To His First Posting In Karnataka

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, IPS officer Harsh Bardhan tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident while en route to his first posting in Hassan district. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, December 1, 2024, when the police vehicle he was traveling in crashed after the tire reportedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk. The young officer was just days away from beginning his duties as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Holenarasipur.

The accident occurred on the Hassan-Mysuru Highway, where the vehicle, unable to regain control due to the tire burst, veered off the road and collided with a house and a tree. Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and, despite immediate medical attention, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The vehicle’s driver, identified as Manjegowda, was injured but is reported to have sustained only minor injuries.

Harsh Bardhan’s Background and Journey

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. He was traveling to Hassan district to officially assume his duties as an ASP in Holenarasipur, a post that would have marked the beginning of his promising career in law enforcement. His untimely death has shocked the entire police community, with many grieving the loss of a dedicated officer who was just starting his journey.

Condolences Pour in for the Late Officer

The tragic news has sent waves of sorrow across Karnataka, with condolences pouring in from political leaders and the police force. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow at the loss, calling it a tragic incident, especially as Bardhan was on his way to begin his professional journey after years of hard work. In a post on ‘X’, the Chief Minister said, “Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off. My condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Additional Accident in Tumkur

In another tragic road accident on Monday, three passengers were killed, and over 20 others were injured when a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumkur district. The accident, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., involved a bus returning from Goa. The injured passengers were immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Local police, led by Tumkur SP KV Ashok, visited the spot and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

As authorities investigate the causes behind these accidents, the loss of life, particularly the young officer who was just beginning his career, is a tragic reminder of the dangers on the roads.

