Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Tragic Pune-Nashik Highway Crash Claims Nine Lives, Including 5-Year-Old Child

A devastating road accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Narayangaon claimed nine lives, including a 5-year-old child, on Friday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 AM when a speeding tempo collided with a minivan, pushing it into a stationary Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus parked on the roadside. The collision’s impact was so severe that all nine passengers in the minivan died on the spot, leaving the local community in shock and mourning.

Victims and Investigation

The victims of this tragic accident included men, women, and a child, with ages ranging from 5 to 65 years. They were identified as Debubai Takalkar (65), minivan driver Vinod Rokade (50), Yuvraj Wavhal (23), Chandrakant Gunjal (50), Geeta Gaware (45), Bhau Bade (65), Najma Hanif Shaikh (35), Vashifa Inamdar (5), and Manisha Pacharne (56). Eight others suffered injuries, some minor and some moderate, and are currently undergoing medical treatment at nearby facilities.

Authorities reported that the tempo driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the driver. Police have registered a case against the unidentified tempo driver for reckless driving and the bus driver, identified as Bhausaheb Jaybhay, for parking the vehicle dangerously under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Government and Community Response

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, calling it a tragic incident that highlights the urgent need for road safety reforms. He announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased as compensation for their irreparable loss.

Kandali village in Junnar tehsil, from where five of the deceased hailed, was particularly affected by the tragedy. Local sarpanch Vikram Bhor spoke of the immense grief that had enveloped the community, highlighting the personal stories of the victims. The minivan driver, Vinod Rokade, was a trusted local operator. Bhau Bade was on his way to Narayangaon to buy medicines, while Manisha Pacharne, a Zilla Parishad school teacher, was well-loved in the community. Yuvraj Wavhal, a 23-year-old aspirant preparing for civil services, was remembered for his ambition and potential.

This heartbreaking accident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, particularly regarding speeding and the proper parking of vehicles on highways. Many have pointed to the need for better infrastructure and increased vigilance to prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities have assured a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the accident and committed to taking measures to improve safety for all road users.

The Pune-Nashik Highway, which is a crucial arterial road, has witnessed several accidents in recent years, underscoring the need for immediate intervention to enhance road safety protocols and prevent further tragedies.

