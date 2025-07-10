Tripura: Torrential Rain Triggers Floods As 250 Families Become Homeless

NOver 250 families have been rendered homeless due to flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall in South Tripura on Wednesday.

While the water level has now receded, 840 people from 250 families were displaced, District Magistrate Md Sajad P said, adding that the families are now being sheltered in 16 relief camps set up across the South Tripura district.

The floods, caused due to the Muhuri River flowing above the danger level of 15.70 metres, submerged both sides of the embankment and affected several low-lying areas in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions.

Continuous heavy rainfall across South Tripura has triggered alarming flood conditions, especially along the Muhuri and Feni rivers. The water level of the Muhuri River at the Belonia gauge station recorded a dangerous 15.70 metres at 7:00 PM today, significantly exceeding both the danger level of 15.00 metres and the extreme danger level of 15.50 metres. This rise in water level is approaching the historical high of 15.74 metres recorded in 1973. Authorities have issued a red alert and are urging residents in low-lying areas to stay alert and be prepared for immediate evacuation if necessary.

In response to the escalating situation, the administration has opened six relief camps in Sabroom to accommodate displaced families and provide emergency support. The 9th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles (Disaster Management) has been mobilized to the Sabroom Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office to assist in ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The top district official said that as a part of precautionary measures, all schools and anganwadi centres in the district remained closed for the day, while the rescue teams continued to evacuate victims to elevated areas.

“The district administration is fully prepared to handle the situation. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Belonia, and necessary relief measures are underway,” he said.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is closely monitoring the situation and receiving regular updates on developments, the officer added.

The officer said people living in low-lying areas were advised to remain alert.

Weather office India Meteorological Department or IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ (be aware) for South Tripura district, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning for Thursday.

