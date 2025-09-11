LIVE TV
Home > India > Truck operators stranded at West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki; transporters face 'huge losses'

Truck operators stranded at West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki; transporters face 'huge losses'

Truck operators stranded at West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki; transporters face 'huge losses'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 15:45:07 IST

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Several truck operators were stranded at the West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki, Darjeeling district, on Thursday.

A truck driver who is stranded at Panitanki, said that they are facing a huge monetary loss.

“I have been here for the last three days. The load of poultry food and potatoes I am carrying is getting damaged. We are facing huge losses,” a driver said.

Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling, Praveen Prakash said that trucks can move ahead once immigration and customs services, are restored in Nepal.

“Once all the services, including immigration and customs services, are restored in Nepal. Then, they (stranded trucks) can go there,” SP Darjeeling told ANI.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations.

As per The Kathmandu Post on Wednesday, so far the identities of 25 victims have been preliminarily confirmed. The remaining six individuals, five men and one woman, are yet to be identified.

“We have carried out a postmortem following international protocol… We are asked to store the body; we cannot unveil details of the deceased,” said Head of the Department Dr Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Authorities noted that the majority of identifications were made through documents found at the protest sites or by family members recognising the bodies.

Moreover, over 1000 people were injured in the protest across the region.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government’s imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to “institutionalised corruption and favouritism” in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Borderindianepalnepo-babiesProteststrucks

Truck operators stranded at West Bengal-Nepal border at Panitanki; transporters face 'huge losses'

