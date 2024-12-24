TTD Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Online Darshan Booking Begins: Dates, Tickets, And Pilgrim Details

Online booking for Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 darshan at Tirumala opens on December 23, 2024. The 10-day festival from January 10-19 includes special rituals like the Swarna Ratham procession and Chakrasnanam. Devotees can book tickets via TTD’s website.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has officially opened online bookings for the Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan at the iconic Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Scheduled to be celebrated from January 10 to January 19, 2025, the sacred event is expected to attract lakhs of devotees seeking spiritual solace at the revered hill shrine.

Online Booking Details

TTD has announced the following ticket booking schedule for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival:

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan Tickets : Available online from 11 a.m., December 23, 2024 .

: Available online from . Special Entry Darshan (SED) Tickets: Open for booking at 11 a.m., December 24, 2024.

Devotees can reserve tickets exclusively through TTD’s official website. During the 10-day festival, the Vaikunta Dwaram, a sacred passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum, will remain open, offering devotees a spiritually significant darshan.

Slotted Sarva Darshan Tokens

To efficiently manage the anticipated crowds, Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be distributed at eight centers in Tirupati and one in Tirumala. TTD’s Chief Engineer has assured all necessary arrangements for seamless token distribution. However, darshan access is strictly limited to those possessing valid tokens. Devotees without tokens may visit Tirumala but will not be allowed entry into the darshan queue.

Festival Highlights

Vaikunta Ekadasi Day (January 10, 2025): VIP Protocol Darshan commences at 4:45 a.m.

A grand Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) procession will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dwadasi Day (January 11, 2025): The Chakrasnanam ritual will take place at the Srivari Pushkarini (temple pond) between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Facilities for Pilgrims

TTD has made meticulous preparations to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations:

Free Food Distribution (Annadanam): Operating daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, offering tea, coffee, milk, upma, sugar pongali, and pongali.

Operating daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, offering tea, coffee, milk, upma, sugar pongali, and pongali. Laddu Distribution: A buffer stock of 3.5 lakh laddus will be maintained to meet the heavy demand.

A buffer stock of 3.5 lakh laddus will be maintained to meet the heavy demand. Traffic Management: Local police have collaborated with TTD to ensure seamless traffic movement around the temple premises.

Vaikunta Ekadasi is among the most spiritually significant festivals celebrated at Tirumala, drawing devotees from across India. The unique opportunity to pass through the Vaikunta Dwaram is considered highly auspicious. With TTD’s comprehensive arrangements, including online ticket booking, darshan facilities, and logistical support, devotees can anticipate a deeply enriching spiritual experience during this grand event.

Ensure you book your tickets early to secure a chance to seek Lord Venkateswara’s divine blessings during Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025.

