Uber Ready To Launch Shuttle Services In Bengaluru, But Government Says Not Yet; Here’s Why

Uber plans to launch shuttle services in Bengaluru to ease traffic, following successful launches in Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. However, approval from the Karnataka government is still pending.

Uber, the ride-sharing giant, is expanding its service offerings in India by introducing shuttle services in major cities. While the company has already run successful pilot services for the shuttle option in Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, it has not been able to offer such a service in Bengaluru, which happens to be the most populous city in India. Yet the Karnataka government remains to be convinced of it, arguing that there are pertinent regulatory issues.

What Are Uber Shuttle Services?

Uber shuttle service works just like its cab-hailing system. Instead of a personal ride, the user books a seat on a shuttle bus traversing routes that match the user’s endpoint. The services are meant to be served in high-demand areas, and so, Uber intends to open up additional routes based on the reception of the shuttle service from commuters.

Uber’s announcement presents the key features of its shuttle service: “It’s a mass-transit mobility solution for the urban commuter-including real-time tracking, digital payments, pre-booked seats, and air-conditioned pocket-friendly rides, all running on fixed routes.”

Uber’s Vision For Bengaluru’s Traffic Woes

Bengaluru, often referred to as the tech capital of India, is notorious for its severe traffic congestion. Uber’s shuttle services are seen as a potential solution to ease these traffic woes by offering a reliable alternative to traditional transport. The shuttles could help reduce the number of private vehicles on the road, contributing to a significant decrease in congestion.

Uber even hopes its shuttle will be able to contribute towards better public transport infrastructure in Bengaluru. This, however will only go about to result in direct rivalry for the already dominant state-run Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in the city.

Resistance By Karnataka Government

While willing to roll out its shuttle services in Bengaluru, the company has been facing regulatory hurdles. Approving of the service has not yet come from the Karnataka Transport Department with regard to earlier policies where only BMTC was allowed to ply buses within the city. According to state government officials, this is because allowing private players such as Uber to run shuttle services could dilute the operations of BMTC.

“The present government policy bars the private shuttle service, and we are still waiting for approval,” said an Uber representative. In its efforts to present itself to the local authorities, Uber demonstrated the benefits of its shuttle service; it can decrease traffic and provide commuters with a new, technologically enabled solution to their transport needs.

Governments-Uber Are In Discussion

Uber India has been touting the shuttle service concept, a concept also demonstrated at Bengaluru Tech Summit. Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge emerged interested in the service after a demo ride aboard one of Uber’s demo shuttles at the event. There, Uber’s representatives explained how use of the app would help place rides in bigger vehicles, giving way to lesser numbers of smaller vehicles.

The need for tech-based solutions to help decongest Bengaluru’s brutal traffic was agreed upon by the minister, said a representative from Uber India. He liked the idea and mentioned that it will be discussed with the concerned departments.

While the shuttle services of Uber could bring much-needed relief to the overburdened transport system in Bengaluru, the company plans are still pending with the Karnataka government. Uber’s future is uncertain without clear policies for private shuttle services and carpooling in Bengaluru.

MUST READ | ‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav