“Ugly Truth Exposed:” BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Fighting the Indian State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his controversial statement that the opposition is fighting not just the BJP but the Indian State itself. Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda described the remarks as an exposure of the Congress’s “ugly truth,” while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the contradiction in Gandhi carrying a copy of the Constitution while making such claims.

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks at Congress Headquarters Inauguration

Speaking at the inauguration of the Congress’s new headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and… pic.twitter.com/wuZRnxDysB — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

“Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years,” said Gandhi. “Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organization called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.”

BJP’s Strong Rebuttal of Rahul Gandhi

The BJP wasted no time in responding. Party President JP Nadda took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to sharply criticize Rahul Gandhi.

“Hidden no more, Congress’ ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader. I ‘compliment’ Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows—that he is fighting the Indian State,” wrote Nadda.

Nadda further accused Gandhi of aligning with anti-national elements. “It is not a secret that Mr. Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with Urban Naxals and the Deep State who want to defame, demean, and discredit India. His repeated actions have also strengthened this belief. Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society.”

Hidden no more, Congress’ ugly truth now stands exposed by their own leader. I ‘compliment’ Mr. Rahul Gandhi for saying clearly what the nation knows- that he is fighting the Indian state! It is not a secret that Mr. Gandhi and his ecosystem have close links with Urban Naxals… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 15, 2025

The BJP chief also brought up Congress’s past, claiming, “Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India. Their greed for power meant compromising the nation’s integrity and betraying the trust of the people. But the people of India are wise. They have decided that they will always reject Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology.”

Finance Minister Sitharaman’s Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also questioned Gandhi’s position. “The Leader of the Opposition, who took the oath on the Constitution, is saying he is fighting the Indian State,” she remarked, highlighting the contradiction in his words and actions.

Rahul Gandhi’s Attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rahul Gandhi’s speech also included a scathing critique of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment that India attained “true independence” only after the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was consecrated. Gandhi labeled the statement as “treason” and argued that Bhagwat would face legal consequences in any other country for making such remarks.

“Mohan Bhagwat has the audacity to inform the nation every two or three days what he thinks about the Independence movement, what he thinks about the Constitution,” Gandhi said. “What he has said yesterday is treason because it is stating that the Constitution is invalid, it is stating that everything done to fight against the British was invalid, and he has the audacity to say this publicly. In any other country, he would be arrested and tried.”

Gandhi added, “To say that India did not get Independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian. It’s about time we stop listening to this nonsense that these people think they can just keep parroting out and shouting and screaming.”