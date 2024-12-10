U’khand HC Seeks Report On ‘Cracks’ Appearing In Houses In Bageshwar

Uttarakhand High Court has appointed 2 advocates as court commissioners to investigate the issue of cracks appearing in houses due to soapstone mining in Bageshwar district.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday has appointed 2 advocates as court commissioners to investigate the issue of cracks appearing in houses due to soapstone mining in Bageshwar district.

The court took suo-motu cognizance of media reports highlighting the problem, particularly in Kanda tehsil, where several homes have developed cracks.

The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, appointed advocates Mayank Joshi and Sharanya Dhulia to assist the court in understanding the situation. The court also directed them to submit a report on the issue. Additionally, the court made the Divisional Forest Officer of Bageshwar, the State Environment Protection Authority (SEPA), and the District Mining Officer parties to the case, asking them to file their responses.

Advocate Dushyant Mainali, who is assisting the court, suggested that a report be sought to ensure all mining activities in the area comply with SEPA’s regulations. He mentioned that villagers had complained about the lack of awareness and action from officials regarding the damage to their properties.

Residents from Kande-Kanyaal village in Kanda tehsil have been particularly affected, with many homes showing signs of distress due to developing cracks. Following complaints from the villagers, a team consisting of the mining officer, geologist, and tehsildar inspected the site.

This issue of cracks caused by land subsidence due to mining has been ongoing for years, with the situation worsening during the last monsoon.

High court has scheduled the next hearing for December 26, 2024. This case follows the major subsidence that occurred in Joshimath, about 190 km from Bageshwar, in early 2023, which caused widespread land instability, drawing both national and international attention.

The situation led to evacuations and the establishment of relief camps for those affected by the land movement.

