Home > India > Ukraine Foreign Minister Highlights India’s Importance in Peace Talks

Ukraine Foreign Minister Highlights India’s Importance in Peace Talks

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the discussions focused on further strengthening the Ukraine-India partnership.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 5, 2025 03:22:13 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reiterating India’s support for an early resolution of the ongoing conflict. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Kyiv.

Jaishankar Holds Conversation With His Ukrainian Counterpart

Ukraine FM Sybiha said that they rely on India’s “authoritative voice” and active support in broader international peace efforts. Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM said, “Spoke to FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine this evening. Discussed our bilateral cooperation as well the Ukraine conflict. India supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the talks also mentioned strengthening the Ukraine-India partnership and the further implementation of agreements reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

“I informed my Indian colleague about the current battlefield situation and Ukraine’s efforts to achieve a just peace. We rely on India’s authoritative voice and active role in supporting the full cessation of hostilities and broader international peace efforts. We agreed to meet during the UNGA high-level week in New York and continue the tangible development of our bilateral relations, including in political dialogue, upcoming high-evel contacts, economic cooperation, technology, and other areas,” Sybiha posted on X. (ANI)

Tags: India-Ukraine TieUkraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

QUICK LINKS