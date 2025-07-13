In a dramatic claim on Sunday, the banned insurgent group ULFA(I) alleged that Indian Army drones targeted its camps along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of the day, resulting in the death of a senior leader and injuries to at least 19 members of the outfit.

The Indian Army, however, has denied any knowledge of such an operation.

According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) said that several of its mobile camps were hit in what it described as drone attacks launched by the Indian forces. While the outfit did not disclose the identity of the deceased senior member, it claimed significant casualties among its ranks.

When contacted regarding these allegations, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, Defence Spokesperson in Guwahati, replied, “There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation.” The armed forces denied any unknown or undisclosed operations, making it impossible to verify the ULFA(I)’s claim. This would raise questions about whether any such strike ever occurred.

This claim comes as the group is under scrutiny from national security agencies. On June 14, just the previous month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three individuals associated with the banned ULFA(I) organization. National security agencies are raising the stakes on ULFA(I).

The three individuals named in the chargesheet include Paresh Baruah, the Chairman and self-styled Commander-in-Chief of ULFA(I), along with Abhijit Gogoi and Jahnu Boruah. The charges are related to a plot to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, including one specifically planted at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati, to disrupt Independence Day celebrations in 2023.

In September 2024, NIA confirmed the investigation that explosive equipment was placed with the intention of killing or harming the citizens, destroying property and creating broad fear and instability. The case is registered in accordance with several provisions of Joint Code (BNS), unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act (UA (P) a) and Explosives Materials Act.

According to the findings, the IEDs were installed as part of a wider conspiracy that was orchestrated by Ulfa (I) to reduce India’s unit, integrity and safety. The agency emphasized how the organization planned attacks with a large national program, aimed at making statements with high effects.

While allegations of the last drone strike remain unconfirmed, the requirement time and the NIA tax sheet indicate a possible change in Ulfa (I) strategy and India’s security response in the northeastern region.

The border areas between India and Myanmar have long served as a shelter for rebel groups such as the Ugera (I), which is due to difficult terrain and limited monitoring. The emergence of drone warfare, which has been confirmed, will mark a significant increase in the counterparting operations of Indian forces.

As of now, both the Army and central agencies have refrained from commenting further on the matter, and independent verification of the drone attack claim is awaited.

