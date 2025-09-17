Union Minister CR Patil joins cleanliness drive in Surat on PM Modi's birthday
Union Minister CR Patil joins cleanliness drive in Surat on PM Modi's birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 15:36:08 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Wednesday attended the launch of the ‘Swachhata hi Sewa 2025’ in Gujarat’s Surat, a cleanliness drive organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the union minister cleaned the streets and interacted with the Swachhata Doots (cleanliness volunteers).

Meanwhile, in Gandhinagar, Sports, Youth, and Culture Minister Harsh Sanghvi launched the Obesity Free campaign across the state. The campaign will run in three phases across the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother, Prahlad Modi, extended greetings on his 75th birthday and participated in a fruit distribution program organised by the Modi community at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Speaking to ANI, Prahlad Modi said, “Today, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing his 75th year and entering his 76th year. On his birthday, programs have been organised across India. Our Modi community also does not want to be left behind.”

The state also celebrated PM Modi’s 75th birthday with great gusto. At an event in Maninagar that was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Amul Bhatt and Councillor Karan Bhatt, Garba performances and a floral map of India marked with ‘Namotsav’ were seen.

At an event in Maninagar that was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Amul Bhatt and Councillor Karan Bhatt, Garba performances and a floral map of India marked with ‘Namotsav’ were seen.

“We are presenting best wishes to the Prime Minister through ‘Namotsav’ written in the map of India and also playing garba… Many service events are also being organised on this occasion in the entire country…” Bhatt told ANI.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that huge social events are being organised in every corner of the state. He said that around 5 lakh people will donate blood.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign named Seva Pakhwada has been organised to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

