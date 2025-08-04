UP Flood Crisis: Ganga Submerges 84 Ghats In Varanasi, Over 84,000 Affected

Severe floods have continued to affect large parts of Uttar Pradesh, with the Ganga, Yamuna, and Varuna rivers crossing or nearing danger levels in many districts. Authorities reported that more than 84,000 people have faced flood impact, while 11,248 individuals have been forced to leave their homes. Floodwaters have damaged at least 343 houses. Officials have launched widespread rescue and relief efforts across the state. District teams, aided by disaster response forces, are working to shift families to safer locations. The administration has activated flood control rooms and directed officials to remain present in all vulnerable locations to monitor the situation.

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh. Visuals from Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/xqtfQvMlY6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

Ganga Rises in Varanasi, Submerges All 84 Ghats

In Varanasi, the Ganga crossed the danger mark of 71.26 meters and touched 71.66 meters on Sunday. The floodwater submerged all 84 ghats, including the Ganga Dwar near Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the statues at Namo Ghat. Roads near Assi Ghat are underwater, and water has reached the entrance of Jagannath Temple. Police installed barricades to control visitors and ensure safety.

Varuna River Surges Rapidly, Worsens Flood Crisis

On Saturday, the Varuna River surged 12 feet within seven hours, intensifying the flood situation in low-lying areas. Rapid flooding destroyed several roads, affected infrastructure, and submerged large stretches of farmland. Water entered residential areas, forcing people to move out with their belongings. Local authorities have sealed off the worst-hit areas and advised residents to stay indoors. The sudden rise in the river caught many by surprise. Emergency workers used boats to assist families stuck in waterlogged homes. Health teams began visiting villages to check for diseases caused by contaminated water. The administration continues to issue weather alerts.

Flood Hits 17 Districts, Thousands Receive Aid

Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami confirmed that 17 districts, including Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, and Banda, have been affected by flooding. Officials said floodwaters impacted 402 villages across 37 tehsils, directly affecting over 84,392 people. More than 47,906 residents have received help. Authorities shifted 2,759 cattle to safer areas. Over 4,015 hectares of farmland remain submerged. Relief work is ongoing in affected areas. Medical services, food distribution, and rescue operations are being carried out in coordination with multiple departments. The government is ensuring that all affected families receive basic needs, including food, shelter, clean water, and medicines.

Yogi Adityanath Deploys Ministerial Team for Ground Relief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent an 11-member ministerial group called Team-11 to oversee on-ground rescue work. Ministers have visited flood-hit districts such as Prayagraj, Jalaun, Varanasi, Ballia, and Hamirpur to supervise relief operations. Authorities opened 905 flood shelters, now housing 11,248 people. They have also launched 29 community kitchens, served over 76,000 meals, and distributed more than 6,500 food packets. Medical teams delivered 1.29 lakh chlorine tablets and 37,089 ORS packets. Officials supplied 500 quintals of fodder for animals. They deployed 757 health teams, 493 boats, and 1,193 flood posts to ensure timely response in each district.

Flood-Related Deaths Reported, Property Compensation Issued

Officials confirmed that at least 12 people died in flood-related incidents during the past 24 hours. Causes of death include drowning, lightning strikes, and snake bites. Authorities released compensation to 327 families whose houses were damaged in the floods. The government has assured further financial support to families facing loss. Medical teams have been instructed to stay on alert in high-risk zones. District officials are checking all shelters to ensure basic facilities are in place. Relief work continues in full swing with the help of state and central disaster forces. The administration has directed constant updates from each affected area.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have taken charge in the worst-affected districts. They are conducting regular patrols, shifting people to shelters, and distributing food and medical supplies. Boats and motorboats are being used in waterlogged areas. Emergency teams are coordinating with local authorities to ensure quick response and safety. Control rooms are working round the clock.