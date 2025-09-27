LIVE TV
UP International Trade Show promoting water conservation awareness alongside enhancing trade opportunities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 00:41:08 IST

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): The International Trade Show not only showcases trade opportunities and highlights Uttar Pradesh’s rich culture but also raises global awareness about water conservation, according to a release.

According to the release, at Hall No. 7, the Jal Jeevan Mission’s Swachh Sujal Village exhibition is drawing visitors and business leaders alike, telling the story of Bundelkhand’s transformation from its past challenges to its current progress, while imparting vital lessons on water conservation.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, visitors are being informed about the importance of every drop of water and simple measures that can make a difference. Schoolchildren attending the exhibition are also taking a water conservation pledge.

Spread over approximately 496 square meters, the exhibition combines depictions of old and new Bundelkhand to showcase the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Through immersive photo galleries, visitors learn about the success of providing tap connections to every rural household and the employment opportunities generated for local youth.

The exhibition’s selfie points and gaming zones are a big draw for young visitors. Interactive games are designed to raise awareness about water conservation, while city-dwelling children and youth, including those from Noida, get a taste of rural life by taking selfies amidst the Bundelkhand-themed displays.

Reena, a visitor from Mahoba who has been living in Noida for years, expressed delight at seeing the transformation stories she had only heard over the phone come alive at the exhibition. Shalu from Delhi noted that while she had heard of water being transported by train to Bundelkhand, seeing the models of old and new Bundelkhand made the Jal Jeevan Mission’s impact tangible and inspiring.

On Friday, the exhibition was further enlivened by performances of traditional Bundelkhandi songs, drawing large crowds and adding a cultural touch to the Swachh Sujal Village experience, according to the release. (ANI)

Tags: international-trade-showjal-jeevan-missiontrade-opportunitiesuttar pradeshwater-conservationYogi Adityanath

QUICK LINKS