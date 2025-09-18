UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is set to be inaugurated on October 30, marking a significant milestone for aviation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The flight operations are expected to commence within 45 days, connecting at least 10 major cities in the first phase, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

“Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on 30th October 2025, and within 45 days from that date, we can see the operations to start,” said Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Thursday.

The airport’s first phase will feature a single runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually, with the potential to expand to 70 million passengers across four phases.

Located 75 km from Delhi, it will be the NCR’s second international airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is expected to be a strategic hub for cargo operations, enhancing logistics and economic growth.

The airport is linked by six roads, rapid rail-cum-metro, and pod taxis; it features a CAT-III B Instrument Landing System for operations in low visibility.

It was developed through a Public-Private Partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG.

The Jewar Airport is expected to spur real estate development and generate about one lakh direct and indirect jobs.

It will relieve pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and enhance regional aviation. (ANI)

