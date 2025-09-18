UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 15:53:11 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is set to be inaugurated on October 30, marking a significant milestone for aviation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The flight operations are expected to commence within 45 days, connecting at least 10 major cities in the first phase, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

“Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on 30th October 2025, and within 45 days from that date, we can see the operations to start,” said Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Thursday.

The airport’s first phase will feature a single runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually, with the potential to expand to 70 million passengers across four phases.

Located 75 km from Delhi, it will be the NCR’s second international airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is expected to be a strategic hub for cargo operations, enhancing logistics and economic growth.

The airport is linked by six roads, rapid rail-cum-metro, and pod taxis; it features a CAT-III B Instrument Landing System for operations in low visibility.

It was developed through a Public-Private Partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport International AG.

The Jewar Airport is expected to spur real estate development and generate about one lakh direct and indirect jobs.

It will relieve pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and enhance regional aviation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: economic-benefitsinaugurationjewar-airportland-pricesminister-ram-mohanoctober-2025

RELATED News

Women in Gujarat achieve Atmanirbharta; around 4,150 of 16,000 cooperative societies managed by women in state
Assam Congress Lodges Formal Complaint Against BJP Assam Social Media Post
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Toda0y 18-09-2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 590 announced check winner lottery number PU 735716 @statelottery.kerala.gov.in
Security Forces Step Up Operations In Manipur, Militants Apprehended, Narcotics And Arms Seized

LATEST NEWS

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Oversubscription Driven By Employees and NIIs, What’s QIB Outlook?
Is Miley Cyrus The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer? Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral
Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, And Larry Ellison Have This Surprising Thing In Common: Here’s What You Need To Know
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Trump administration unveils 'patriotic education' initiative as new priority for federal education grants
Josh Duhamel shares how his role in 'London Calling' helped him learn valuable lessons on parenting
Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
'Camp Rock 3' gets a greenlight from Disney, Jonas Brothers to reprise their roles
India to host world's largest rice industry event in October; aims to redefine global food security: IREF's VP Dev Garg
UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30
UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30
UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30
UP's Jewar International Airport to be inaugurated on October 30

QUICK LINKS