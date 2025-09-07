LIVE TV
Home > India > Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana

Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana

Ex-Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed the Andhra govt for “incompetence” in health, farming and industry, opposing medical college privatization, alleging fertiliser crisis mismanagement, and demanding clarity on Vizag Steel and Rushikonda projects.

Botsa Slams Govt: Hits Out at Health Privatization, Farmer Distress & Vizag Steel Uncertainty
Botsa Slams Govt: Hits Out at Health Privatization, Farmer Distress & Vizag Steel Uncertainty

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 7, 2025 15:55:21 IST

Former minister and Legislative Council Opposition leader Botsa Satyanarayana launched a scathing attack on the state administration, alleging “gross incompetence” across farming, health and industry.

Botsa condemned the move to privatize government-built medical colleges, branding it “corrupt, exploitative and anti-people.”

“No government earlier surrendered the health sector to private players. Chandrababu Naidu continues to favour corporates over public welfare,” he said.

He contrasted this with the YSRCP regime, which sanctioned 17 new colleges and completed five during the COVID period, ensuring timely admissions. Weakening Aarogyasri and starving network hospitals of funds has left poor patients without treatment, he alleged, adding that despite borrowing ₹2 lakh crore, the government “cannot spare even ₹6,000 crore for public health.”

On the fertiliser crisis, Botsa accused the government of creating an artificial shortage that is pushing farmers into distress.

“Ministers mock cultivators by likening them to buffet queues. Instead of silencing critics, the Chief Minister must explain why scarcity exists only in Andhra Pradesh, not in BJP-ruled states,” he charged.

The YSRCP will stage statewide protests at all RDO offices on September 9, demanding immediate supply of urea.

Reiterating opposition to privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant, Botsa sought a categorical assurance from the Prime Minister or Union Steel Minister and confirmed participation in the September 12 Round Table.

On the Rushikonda project, he alleged “vast lands are already handed to outsiders,” sarcastically remarking the government might as well “turn new buildings into wedding venues.” Responding to TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s suggestion of a mental hospital, Botsa said such comments “reflect the mindset of those making them.”

Botsa said that privatizing healthcare, failing farmers and uncertainty over Vizag Steel together “expose the incompetence of the ruling dispensation,” warning that “people are watching and will deliver their verdict.”

Tags: Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana, hyderabad news

Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana

Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana

Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana
Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana
Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana
Urea Shortage, Healthcare Sell-Off, Vizag Steel Row Expose Govt Failures: Botsa Satyanarayana

