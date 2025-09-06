LIVE TV
Home > India > Hair-Pulling Brawl Over Urea Bags In Telangana: What CM Revanth Reddy Said After Video Went Viral

Hair-Pulling Brawl Over Urea Bags In Telangana: What CM Revanth Reddy Said After Video Went Viral

A viral video from Telangana’s Mahbubabad shows two women fighting over urea bags outside a fertiliser centre. CM Revanth Reddy said stocks are sufficient but queues cause confusion. Meanwhile, BJP slammed his remark on Maoism as “dangerous".

Telangana women clash over urea bags, CM Revanth Reddy responds (Photo: ANI, X/@balaexpressTNIE)
Telangana women clash over urea bags, CM Revanth Reddy responds (Photo: ANI, X/@balaexpressTNIE)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 6, 2025 15:42:33 IST

A viral video of two women physically confronting each other regarding urea bags outside the Agros Rythu Seva Kendra at Vivekananda Centre in Mahbubabad has attracted widespread attention on social media.

The scuffle allegedly began when farmers stood in a queue with Aadhaar card photocopies to receive subsidised fertiliser. The women were reported to be pulling one another’s hair and slapping each other on the main road, while a few onlookers cheered and whistled. It took two men to intervene and stop them.

The viral video captures the tensions that have been created because of long queues and short patience of farmers at the time of supply of important farm inputs.

In reply to the incident, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy promised that stocks of urea are adequate but accepted that crowds tend to confuse and make people frustrated. “When there is a crowd in one location, the queue seems long even if the stock is in hand. Spending hours tends to cause frustration,” Reddy said, comparing it to a hit film where everyone finally receives a ticket, but the lengthy queue seems to stretch on forever.



The Telangana government has in the past held the NDA-led Centre responsible for not releasing the promised allocation of urea, enumerating shortages and difficulties for farmers, which on occasion have translated into protests throughout the state.

In another move, the Telangana BJP unit has criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for CM’s recent statement that “Maoism is an ideology and no one can destroy it,” labeling it a “blatant distortion of history” and a dangerous bid to promote left-wing extremism. 

BJP also pointed out that the party had long suffered at the hands of Maoists. It remembered that Congress Chief Minister N. Janardhan Reddy had banned the outfit, whereas Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy used a “carrot and stick” strategy first inviting Maoists for negotiations before initiating decisive operations that almost eradicated the menace in the state.

The urea bag fight and the BJP’s attack on the Chief Minister combined show increasing public attention to governance concerns and political remarks in Telangana, with social media playing both up.

Tags: revanth reddytelanganaTelangana viral video

