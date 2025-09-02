BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy For ‘Glorifying Maoism’ Calls Remark Ignorant, Misleading And Insult To Victims Of Extremism

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his recent remark that “Maoism is an ideology and no one can destroy it,” describing the statement as a “blatant distortion of history” and a dangerous attempt to glorify left-wing extremism.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media Incharge N.V. Subash said the Chief Minister’s comment reflected “shocking ignorance of history and political reality.”

“Maoism is not a romantic ideology it is a violent, extremist movement that has claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people, including Congress leaders themselves. To describe it as indestructible is not only irresponsible but also an insult to the sacrifices of security forces and civilians who stood against extremism,” Subash said.

The BJP leader reminded Reddy that his own party had suffered greatly at the hands of Maoists. He pointed out that former Congress Chief Minister N. Janardhan Reddy had first imposed a ban on the group, while Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy pursued a “carrot and stick” approach—initially inviting Maoists for talks before launching decisive operations that nearly eliminated the threat in the state.

“Even leaders like TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, who once called Maoists ‘true patriots,’ later realized their destructive nature and retracted. Successive governments, whether Congress or TDP, were compelled to curb the menace,” Subash said.

Subash further argued that while Maoism may have begun with agrarian slogans like “land to the tiller” decades ago, it had long since degenerated into a terrorist movement. “Today’s Maoists loot banks, destroy public property, extort contractors, and kill civilians. Calling this an ‘ideology’ is nothing but whitewashing terror,” he asserted.

The BJP demanded that Chief Minister Reddy immediately withdraw his remarks and tender an apology. “Instead of romanticizing a bloody and failed movement, the Chief Minister must stand firmly with the people, the police, and the Constitution,” Subash said.

