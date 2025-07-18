US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist

So, the U.S. State Department just dropped the hammer on The Resistance Front (TRF) they slapped them with the official “Foreign Terrorist Organization” label, plus that extra-long “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” tag.

TRF has been running around as a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) sidekick, and they straight-up bragged about the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. That was brutal—26 civilians gone. Worst attack on Indian civilians since Mumbai 2008.

This isn’t just some random headline, either. The State Department’s pulling out Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224 for this move, so it’s got teeth.

Today, the US Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam… pic.twitter.com/LklJLIa1xr — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

The deal with TRF and Lashkar:

TRF is basically Lashkar in a different hoodie. They’ve been claiming attacks on Indian security forces left and right and the recent Pahalgam happened. Now, the U.S. is rolling TRF and all its nicknames into Lashkar’s existing terrorist watch lists.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio put out a statement basically saying, “We’re not playing around.” Expect travel bans, frozen assets, and a whole mess of legal headaches for anyone caught helping them out.

The U.S. is dead serious about hunting down terror networks in South Asia, and they’re not shy about backing India to the hilt.

Must Read: U.S. House Passed Three Key Cryptocurrency Bills, What Are They? Explained