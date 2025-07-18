LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey
Home > India > US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist

US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist

The designation enables U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies to pursue assets and financial networks tied to TRF and LeT. The FTO designation allows for the freezing of assets, travel bans, and criminal penalties for those aiding or abetting the group.

TRF in the list of global terrorist organisation
TRF in the list of global terrorist organisation

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 03:56:22 IST

So, the U.S. State Department just dropped the hammer on The Resistance Front (TRF) they slapped them with the official “Foreign Terrorist Organization” label, plus that extra-long “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” tag. 

TRF has been running around as a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) sidekick, and they straight-up bragged about the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. That was brutal—26 civilians gone. Worst attack on Indian civilians since Mumbai 2008. 

This isn’t just some random headline, either. The State Department’s pulling out Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224 for this move, so it’s got teeth.

The deal with TRF and Lashkar:

TRF is basically Lashkar in a different hoodie. They’ve been claiming attacks on Indian security forces left and right and the recent Pahalgam happened. Now, the U.S. is rolling TRF and all its nicknames into Lashkar’s existing terrorist watch lists. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio put out a statement basically saying, “We’re not playing around.”  Expect travel bans, frozen assets, and a whole mess of legal headaches for anyone caught helping them out.

 The U.S. is dead serious about hunting down terror networks in South Asia, and they’re not shy about backing India to the hilt. 

Must Read: U.S. House Passed Three Key Cryptocurrency Bills, What Are They? Explained

Tags: home-hero-pos-1LeTTerrorist OrganisationTRF

More News

England Stun Sweden in Euro 2025 Shootout Thriller to Reach Semis
US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist
Stratosphere Skydiving Legend Felix Baumgartner Dies in Paragliding Accident
Israeli Attack On Gaza Church Kills Three And Leaves Several Injured
Netflix Profits Surges 45 Percent After Subscription Prices Hike
U.S. House Passed Three Key Cryptocurrency Bills, What Are They? Explained
LeBron James Nearing the End? Lakers Legend Eyes Final Run Amid Retirement Buzz
Priyanka Chopra Glows From Within On Her 43rd Birthday: Intimate Moments with Nick Jonas On A Sun-Drenched Family Vacation
Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou Transforms Protein Snacks: Here’s Why Gen Z and Millennials Can’t Get Enough
‘Unjustifiable And Shameful’, Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire
US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist
US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist
US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist
US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?