Saturday, January 4, 2025
US NSA Sullivan To Advocate for Middle-East Economic Corridor In Talks With Ajit Doval

As Jake Sullivan prepares to step down as the US National Security Advisor, the Indian government is poised to express its gratitude for his pivotal role in strengthening India-US relations.

US NSA Sullivan To Advocate for Middle-East Economic Corridor In Talks With Ajit Doval

As Jake Sullivan prepares to step down as the US National Security Advisor, the Indian government is poised to express its gratitude for his pivotal role in strengthening India-US relations. The two countries are set to hold the third round of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) dialogue, with Sullivan meeting India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday. The discussion will focus on maintaining the strategic convergence between the two nations and advancing high-technology transfers to India.

While Sullivan’s upcoming meeting may be seen as a farewell, the dialogue is expected to be far more than just a formality. A major topic of discussion will be the Middle-East Economic Corridor (MEEC), which has encountered setbacks due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The MEEC is poised to take off as key players, including Israel and countries signatory to the Abraham Accords, are expected to play a significant role. Despite challenges, Israel’s efforts to weaken Iran-backed militias in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria have positioned the corridor for potential success.

Modi’s Warm Reception and Strategic Support

While India looks forward to Sullivan’s departure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials are preparing a warm reception for the outgoing NSA. His tenure has been marked by major achievements in strengthening ties between the two countries, particularly in critical technology and defense sectors. PM Modi is expected to personally meet Sullivan and express appreciation for his support in advancing India’s access to critical technologies.

During Sullivan’s time in office, he played an instrumental role in pushing for crucial defense deals, including the F-414 jet engine deal between the US defense giant GE and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He also championed India’s semiconductor production as part of an effort to build an alternative global supply chain to counter China’s growing dominance. Sullivan’s advocacy for India in areas like quantum computing, high-tech telecom, and space technologies has significantly contributed to the deepening of US-India relations.

Sullivan’s tenure also saw key diplomatic breakthroughs. He played a crucial role in pressing Pakistan on cross-border terrorism and worked to maintain the stability of India-US relations despite occasional tensions. For instance, last year, the US NSA helped navigate the sensitive issue of Khalistani terrorism, ensuring that India’s concerns about such activities were acknowledged by the Biden administration. His efforts to prevent daily anti-India rhetoric from destabilizing ties with the US were highly regarded by Indian policymakers.

Smooth Transition in India-US Relations

In late 2024, India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, visited Washington to meet with top officials of both the outgoing administration and incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. This visit was a part of India’s efforts to ensure continuity in its foreign relations and smoothen the transition period between the Biden and Trump administrations.

As Sullivan’s tenure comes to an end, his contributions to India’s strategic partnerships with the United States will be remembered as a key chapter in the deepening ties between the two nations, particularly in technology, defense, and regional security.

