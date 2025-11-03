Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Feud Turns Fatal As Son Shoots Beedi Tycoon Father, Then Commits Suicide

On Friday night, a 68-year-old businessman who owned a major Indian beedi brand Dinesh Bidi was allegedly shot dead by his son who was suspected to be above 45 years of age, and subsequently committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh, Mathra. Suresh Chand Agarwal was the owner of a company that dealt in the production of beedi and had two of his younger brothers, Naresh and Mahesh Agarwal living in Mathra with him.

Bidi Tycoon Shot Dead by Son

The event occurred at the home of the businessman in the Vrindavan town in Mathra. It happened in the homestead of the businessman in Vrindavan town of Mathra.

It happened at the residence of the businessman in Vrindavan town of Mathura, where one of the sons, Naresh, allegedly boasted with his father. According to reports, Naresh lost his temper and shot his father, who was injured in the shoulder.

Naresh shot himself dead with his gun as his father fell to the ground. The gunshots were heard by the members of the family, who rushed into the room and discovered both of them stretched in a pool of blood.

Some of the neighbours also came to the house upon hearing the gunfire and enquired about what had happened. The businessman and his son were pronounced dead after they had arrived at a local hospital.

What was the cause of the conflict?

There were some reports that Suresh was angered by his son in fact he was drunk, which angered Naresh and the conflict arose. Nevertheless, the actions that preceded the shooting are yet to be clarified by the officials of police service.

The circle officer (Sadar) of Mathura, Sandeep Kumar Singh, had earlier told a publication that Business differences were the initial factor behind the gruesome killing of Suresh Chand Agarwal who was shot dead by his son, Naresh Kumar Agarwal. No form of complaint has been registered by any of the family members, and the body parts of the dead people were given to the family following post-mortem by the doctors.

He said, the police were on the case, and the idea could be determined only then.

It is interesting to note that the family is very popular in the town and they are doing business of manufacturing beedi where laborers used are mainly of Kolkata. It is said to be under the name of Dinesh, the eldest son of Suresh, who spends most of his time in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Why Did Supreme Court Mention Nepal’s GEN Z Protest While Hearing A Petition On Porn Ban? ‘Look What Happened In…’