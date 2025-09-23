Uttarakhand CM extends greetings on National Ayurveda Day

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 23, 2025 13:13:06 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Lord Dhanvantari and said that Ayurveda is not only an ancient Indian knowledge tradition but also a way of life that has guided humanity towards healthy living for centuries.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand has achieved remarkable milestones in the field of AYUSH and Ayurveda. As a result of continuous government efforts and initiatives, millions of citizens have benefited from Ayurveda. Various schemes are being implemented to promote Ayurveda and Yoga in the state, including the expansion of Ayurvedic healthcare facilities, as well as strengthening research and training programmes, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that the scientific tradition of Ayurveda and Yoga will play a vital role in building a healthier, disease-free, and empowered society.

He also urged the people of the state to embrace a healthy lifestyle and incorporate the principles of Ayurveda into their daily routine.

Dhami, on Monday, attended the ‘GST Savings Festival’ organised in the Premnagar area in Dehradun.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the reduction in GST rates nationwide and inform the public about the direct benefits.

Dhami visited the local market in Premnagar, where he interacted with traders, sought feedback on the new GST slabs, and urged them to educate the public about the reduced rates.

He visited various establishments to take feedback from shopkeepers and encouraged traders to prioritise indigenous products. He emphasised that by giving preference to local goods, people can strengthen both Indian citizens and the national economy.

The Chief Minister also met a large number of citizens and briefed them about the reduced ‘Next Generation GST’ rates. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has reduced GST slabs on several essential goods and services to provide relief to the common people. This, he added, will directly benefit households across the nation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

