Uttarakhand: State Crackdowns Over 190 Illegal Madrasas In Delhi

Under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives, a joint investigation by the Uttarakhand Police and Minority Welfare Department uncovered 190 illegal madrasas in the state.

A comprehensive investigation led by the Uttarakhand Police, in collaboration with the Minority Welfare Department, has uncovered 190 illegally operated madrasas across the state.

The probe was initiated under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Findings from the Investigation

The operation, involving district magistrates (DMs) and the state’s Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), found the highest number of unregistered madrasas- 129, operating in Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to Rajendra Kumar, Director of the Minority Welfare Department, these institutions collectively enroll thousands of students, with many coming from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

In Haldwani, Nainital district, 26 more illegal madrasas were identified. “These institutions are neither registered with the Minority Welfare Department nor have any official records. Their source of funding and the credentials of those running them are also under scrutiny,” Kumar said.

Dehradun, the state capital, revealed its own share of illegal establishments, with 35 unregistered madrasas found so far. The breakdown includes 18 in Vikas Nagar, 10 in Dehradun City, six in Doiwala, and one in Kalsi. These institutions collectively serve approximately 3,000 students.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal stated that Dehradun has a total of 90 madrasas with over 9,000 students, but information on their registration status is still being collected. “If found unregistered, these institutions will be shut down immediately. However, we are ensuring that the academic interests of the students are protected,” he assured.

Statewide Crackdown

The state government had entrusted the responsibility of identifying unauthorised madrasas to the Uttarakhand Police and Minority Welfare Department, following CM Dhami’s directive.

According to official data, there are 419 registered madrasas in Uttarakhand. However, the discovery of nearly half that number operating illegally has raised concerns about governance and oversight.

Police spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharane emphasized that alongside verifying registrations, authorities are investigating the source of income for these illegal institutions.

“We are identifying the individuals running these madrasas and understanding the reasons behind their failure to register with the government. This is a comprehensive exercise to ensure transparency and compliance,” Bharane said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, known for his focus on a Hindutva-driven agenda in his second term, has taken a firm stand against illegal activities in the state.

“Whether it is illegal madrasas or encroachments, such activities will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand. DMs and SPs have been directed to ensure verification, and action will follow as per the law,” Dhami stated.

Crackdown with HMPV

The crackdown aligns with the CM’s broader campaign, which has recently included demolishing unauthorised mausoleums and promoting the adoption of NCERT curricula in madrasas.

The move has drawn mixed reactions. Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, expressed support for the government’s actions.

“What is illegal will always remain illegal. All madrasa operators should register their institutions and maintain transparency, especially regarding funding. This is not something to fear if one is compliant,” Qasmi said. He also criticised Congress, accusing it of politicising the issue and exploiting the Muslim community as a vote bank.

However, the Congress party has sharply criticised the timing and intent of the government’s actions. Garima Mehra Dasoni, the party’s chief spokesperson in Uttarakhand, questioned the timing of the crackdown ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

“The government’s actions are clearly politically motivated, aimed at confusing voters and creating divisions. This predetermined agenda will not succeed,” she asserted.

ALSO READ: The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ War In Delhi : Renovation Controversy Sparks Assembly Election Debate