Sunday, January 19, 2025
Vantara To Provide Lifelong Care For Elephants Bishnupriya And Lakshmipriya After Transfer From ISKCON Mayapur

Vantara, the animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, has committed to providing lifelong care to two elephants, Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya, after their transfer from ISKCON Mayapur. (Read more below)

Vantara, a state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, has agreed to provide lifelong care and support to two elephants—Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya. These elephants were previously housed at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Mayapur, near Kolkata, and are now set to move to a more suitable environment that caters to their specific needs.

The two elephants, 18-year-old Bishnupriya and 26-year-old Lakshmipriya, had been under the care of ISKCON for many years. Lakshmipriya has been at ISKCON since 2007, while Bishnupriya has been there since 2010. Over the years, they were used for temple rituals and various festival occasions. However, their care at ISKCON came into the spotlight following an unfortunate incident in April of last year. Bishnupriya attacked her mahout fatally, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care and a safer environment for both elephants.

This led to a partnership between Vantara and ISKCON, with a transfer project designed to provide the elephants with a better quality of life. The initiative has been fully approved by a high-powered committee constituted by the Tripura High Court, and the project has also received affirmation from the Supreme Court. The committee is responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of wild animals in distress, and the decision to transfer Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya is a reflection of their commitment to animal welfare.

Vantara, based in Jamnagar and founded by philanthropist Anant Ambani, offers a safe haven for animals, providing them with lifelong care, rehabilitation, and emotional support. The elephants will now be housed in a chain-free, spacious environment designed to replicate their natural habitat, with expert veterinary care on hand to support their health and well-being. The organization will also focus on psychological evaluations and non-coercive, positive reinforcement training, building trust with the elephants through rewards and gentle methods.

Additionally, the elephants will benefit from enrichment activities, opportunities to socialize with other elephants, and compassionate care from dedicated staff. This holistic approach is designed to help both Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya thrive in a peaceful and secure environment.

This transfer is not only a turning point for the two elephants but also a landmark moment for the field of animal rehabilitation, as it sets a new standard for the care and treatment of elephants and other wild animals in captivity.

elephant rescue ISKCON Mayapur Vantara animal rescue

