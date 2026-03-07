LIVE TV
Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi's Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi's Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

Tension gripped parts of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi on Friday as protests erupted following the death of a 26-year-old man who was injured during a dispute that reportedly began during Holi celebrations.

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash (Via X)
Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 7, 2026 13:58:21 IST

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

Tension gripped parts of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi on Friday as protests erupted following the death of a 26-year-old man who was injured during a dispute that reportedly began during Holi celebrations.

Angry residents and members of right-wing groups blocked roads, set vehicles on fire, and raised slogans demanding strict action against those accused in the case. The protest disrupted traffic for several hours in the area.

Vehicles Set Ablaze, Traffic Comes To Standstill

According to officials, a car and a motorcycle parked in the JJ Colony area were set on fire amid the escalating tension.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call about the blaze at around 2:02 pm. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched, and the flames were quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad gathered in large numbers under the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station and blocked the main road, bringing traffic to a halt.

Officials said over 500 protesters assembled outside the local police station, prompting the deployment of around 200–300 police personnel to maintain law and order.

A senior police officer told Press Trust of India that teams worked to clear the road so traffic movement could resume, adding that several ambulances were stuck due to the blockade.

Why Are People Protesting?

The unrest stems from an altercation between two families belonging to different communities during Holi celebrations earlier this week.

Police said the dispute began when an 11-year-old girl playing Holi from a terrace threw a water balloon at relatives below. The balloon reportedly burst on the road, splashing coloured water on a woman from another family, triggering an argument that quickly escalated into a clash.

During the confrontation, 26-year-old Tarun Kumar sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries on March 5.

Family members allege that Tarun Kumar was attacked by a group of people while returning home and was beaten with sticks, rods, and stones. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify those involved.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

TOP CATEGORIES

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH
Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH
Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH
Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

QUICK LINKS