Home > India > Who Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Criminal Cases And Controversies Surrounding The Dera Sacha Sauda Chief – Explained

Who Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Criminal Cases And Controversies Surrounding The Dera Sacha Sauda Chief – Explained

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a controversial religious leader and head of the socio-spiritual sect Dera Sacha Sauda. Check out criminal cases and controversies surrounding the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Picture Credits: X)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 7, 2026 11:27:57 IST

Who Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Criminal Cases And Controversies Surrounding The Dera Sacha Sauda Chief – Explained

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a controversial religious leader and head of the socio-spiritual sect Dera Sacha Sauda, headquartered in Sirsa, Haryana. Founded in 1948, the sect has millions of followers across northern India and abroad. Ram Rahim became the third chief of the organisation in 1990 after the death of his predecessor, Shah Satnam Singh.

2017 Rape Conviction

One of the most significant cases against Ram Rahim involved the sexual assault of two women followers. In August 2017, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) convicted him for raping two disciples at the Dera headquarters in the early 2000s. He was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, with the punishment divided into two consecutive 10-year terms.

The verdict triggered widespread violence in parts of Haryana and Punjab by his supporters. More than 30 people were killed, and hundreds were injured as authorities struggled to control the unrest.

Murder Cases Linked To The Dera Chief

Ram Rahim has also been linked to high-profile murder cases. In 2019, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who had reported on allegations of sexual exploitation within the sect.

Another case involved the 2002 murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was suspected of circulating a letter exposing the abuse of women followers. A special CBI court had convicted Ram Rahim in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later acquitted him and the other accused in this case, citing issues with the investigation.

Other Allegations And Controversies

Apart from the rape and murder cases, the Dera chief has faced other allegations. These include a CBI probe into claims that hundreds of male followers were allegedly forced to undergo castration at the sect’s headquarters as part of a supposed spiritual practice. The case remains under legal scrutiny.

Over the years, Ram Rahim has also attracted controversy for his lavish lifestyle, film appearances, and political influence through his large base of followers.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Who Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Criminal Cases And Controversies Surrounding The Dera Sacha Sauda Chief – Explained

QUICK LINKS