Wednesday, December 25, 2024
VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

The bus, traveling from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 passengers onboard, plunged into the ditch, causing injuries to multiple passengers

VIDEO| Nainital: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Deep Ditch

Several people were injured when a Roadways bus fell into a 100-meter-deep ditch in the Bhimtal area of Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday. 3 people have been reportedly killed.

The bus, traveling from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 passengers onboard, plunged into the ditch, causing injuries to multiple passengers. Authorities are currently assessing the situation and providing medical assistance to the injured.

Further details are awaited.

VIDEO:

Uttarakhand CM  on X, said he was saddened by the accident and ordered immediate relief and rescue operations.

“The news of the bus accident near Bhimtal is very sad. The local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers,” he added.

Filed under

NAINITAL BUS ACCIDENT

