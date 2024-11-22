Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Vijay Aggarwal Calls U.S. Charges Against Adani Media Circus, No Legal Repercussions Yet

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal downplays U.S. bribery charges against Gautam Adani, citing lack of evidence and likening the case to past media-fueled controversies without legal repercussions.

Vijay Aggarwal Calls U.S. Charges Against Adani Media Circus, No Legal Repercussions Yet

Well-known criminal lawyer Advocate Vijay Aggarwal shares his views on the charges brought by US prosecutors against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and others in an alleged case of a bribe related to a solar energy contract. The indictment has received much attention, but Aggarwal feels that it doesn’t stand on very strong legal grounds at this point. “For now,” he says, “there is insufficient evidence to point to major implications for Adani, his business empire, or his personal reputation”.

Lack Of Evidence In 54-Page Indictment

A close study of the 54-page indictment doing the rounds in media circles does not prove a case for a nexus of the accused with criminal activities, Aggarwal pointed out. “As of now, I do not see much,” Aggarwal stated. If you go through the indictment, you will not be able to connect any dots.” His words represent his skepticism towards the factuality of the charges granted the information placed before him so far. According to Aggarwal, most of this attention could die away just like previous high-profile cases where very little justice came about.

Full weight of any such case would obviously depend on the evidence. Aggarwal insisted that, when there is no concrete proof, then charges remain only charges and do not ultimately translate to consequences. “The efficacy of these charges would purely and simply depend on the evidence they have,” he said. “Only after analyzing the evidence will we come to know about the gravity of this case.”

Drawing Analogies With Other Celebrity Cases

Aggarwal compared the present case with other landmark litigation, including various cases related to coal scams in India and investigations into the scandal in Canada. In each case, high-profile personalities and organizations were subject to serious accusations, but no major legal consequences ensued from the matter.

“Look at the coal scam cases in India,” Aggarwal observed. “Several chargesheets were filed, and one of them even included the former Prime Minister. What happened in that case? Nothing. The case hasn’t taken a step forward.”

He further added, “Similarly, take a look at Canada—has anything happened there? No. It’s just the charges that have been levelled, not anything that has come out from it. It is very important to understand that a media circus around these cases doesn’t translate into legal consequences.”

Aggarwal’s observations underscore the cyclical nature of such allegations, where initial media frenzy gives way to little or no substantive legal action.

Corporate Competition and Reasons Behind Charges

He also had questions for the broader context in which the charges were pressed. Aggarwal pointed out that Adani’s conglomerate, which has roots in transport and green energy, competes with the very best global players, including those sectors involving Chinese companies and oil-rich nations. That very competitive landscape, Aggarwal said, could provide a motive for those who want to undermine Adani’s business empire.

“With a big conglomerate having business interests in green energy, transport, and competition with Chinese companies, there’s always a possibility that someone might want to bring them down,” Aggarwal explained. He suggested that the fall in Adani’s stock price could be beneficial for some competitors, thereby creating a potential hidden agenda behind the charges.

“Somebody may have an interest in trying to take advantage of the situation or harming Adani’s business, but we can’t know for sure,” he added.

Case Of Media Attention, But No Major Consequences

Aggarwal concluded by emphasizing his belief that charges against Gautam Adani are unlikely to have any major ramifications in India or abroad. “As of now, I see this as just another case, said Aggarwal. “There won’t be any repercussions here in India, whether in business or otherwise. And no repercussions for the individual, as a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

With the U.S. legal process still unfolding, Aggarwal refrained from speculating on the case’s future but held that it was too early to tell if there would be any tangible outcomes. The initial media hype, surrounding such cases, often subsides without meaningful legal repercussions, a pattern Aggarwal has seen in many high-profile cases over the years.

