Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

8th Pay Commission: What Is The Expected Hike In Salary And When Is It Coming Into Effect?

Employee unions had pushed for its announcement during the 2024–25 Budget, submitting requests to the Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Finance.

8th Pay Commission: What Is The Expected Hike In Salary And When Is It Coming Into Effect?

As central government employees await the formal announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, reports suggest that their minimum salaries may see a significant increase of 186%. This development comes amid growing demands for improved pay scales and benefits.

8th Pay Commission: Current Salary Structure and Expected Hike

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary was increased from Rs 7,000 (under the 6th Pay Commission) to Rs 18,000 per month. Now, with the anticipated implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, the minimum salary could rise substantially to Rs 51,480 if the proposed fitment factor is approved.

8th Pay Commission: Proposed Fitment Factor and Its Impact

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (staff side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), stated that the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be 2.86, up from 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission.

Salary Increase: With this factor, the minimum salary would jump to Rs 51,480, representing a 186% increase.

Pension Increase: Similarly, pensions are expected to rise from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740.

Any additional hike in the fitment factor would proportionally enhance salaries and pensions for employees and retirees.

When Is 8th Pay Commission Coming Into Effect?

Although no official date for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission has been announced, media reports speculate that it may be declared during the Budget 2025–26.

Previous Attempts: Employee unions had pushed for its announcement during the 2024–25 Budget, submitting requests to the Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Finance.

Upcoming Meeting: A clearer timeline is expected after the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery’s meeting in December 2024. This meeting, initially scheduled for earlier this year, has been delayed.

The Council, representing employee grievances, has repeatedly urged the government to expedite the formation process, submitting appeals in July and August 2024.

7th Pay Commission: A Quick Recap

The 7th Pay Commission, formed in February 2014, introduced significant changes to government employee compensation, implemented from January 1, 2016.

Key recommendations included:

Increasing the minimum basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

Revising pay structures, allowances, and pensions.

Introducing health insurance for employees and pensioners.

Updating pension formulations for retirees prior to January 2016.

With discussions around the 8th Pay Commission intensifying, central government employees are hopeful for a substantial enhancement in their pay and benefits, signaling a major shift in their compensation structure.

ALSO READ: SC To Pass Orders On Monday Over Plea To Remove ‘Secular’ And ‘Socialist’ From Preamble

Filed under

8th pay commission government salaries Latest India News Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Cold Shoulder? Body Language Reveals Growing Tension Between Musk And Trump

Cold Shoulder? Body Language Reveals Growing Tension Between Musk And Trump

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s...

Manipur: Last Rites Held For Victims Of Jiribam Violence As Families Demand Justice

Manipur: Last Rites Held For Victims Of Jiribam Violence As Families Demand Justice

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

Centre Deploys 90 More CAPF Companies In Manipur As State Struggles Amid Ongoing Violence

Centre Deploys 90 More CAPF Companies In Manipur As State Struggles Amid Ongoing Violence

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

What Is Moana Based On And Where Is Moana From? Everything Answered

What Is Moana Based On And Where Is Moana From? Everything Answered

Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox