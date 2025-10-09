LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day Cricket news donald trump india news novak djokovic Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > India > Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

Viral News | A young woman allegedly used pepper spray in the women’s compartment, this disturbing incident occurred in the women’s compartment of Sealdah-bound local train. Check Full Story And You will be surprised.

Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 9, 2025 22:15:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

A young woman allegedly used pepper spray in the women’s compartment, this disturbing incident occurred in the women’s compartment of Sealdah-bound local train, leaving passengers coughing and struggling to breathe. The event happened due to a seat dispute and has drawn widespread criticism.

Seat Dispute Turns Chaotic

The altercation started when the woman, dressed in a green kurti, had a difference with another female passenger regarding a seat. After failing to protect the spot she wanted, the woman supposedly pulled out a can of pepper and intended to spray at other passenger’s face.

When another commuter intervened, she apparently sprayed the irritant inside the crowded train, upsetting several passengers. Witnesses described strong coughing and burning sensations, along with two children who started feeling unwell.

This event was captured on video, where passengers can be heard curiously asking the woman’s actions, with one questioning, “Why did you do this when there were children here?”

Investigation and Detention

Due to this chaos happened inside the compartment, woman was detained by the GRP and questioned. Authorities have also launched an investigation into her actions. Most of the passengers have asked for strict action, stress upon the usage of pepper spray, which is basically designed for self-defense, and should not be misused in anyways.

Social Media Backlash

The incident has flashed outrage on social media, with users accusing the misuse of pepper spray as a weapon. Many of them criticized the woman for her violent behavior, emphasizing that such actions are intolerable in public spaces.

Also Read: Google Gemini AI Prompts: 7 Stunning Copy-Paste Karwa Chauth Mehendi, Stencils Design This Festive Season Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 10:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Social Mediasocial media backlashviralviral newswomen

RELATED News

Congress Releases 42-Page Chargesheet Against NDA Govt In Bihar, Says Polls Will Have A National Impact
EAGLE Team Busts Major Drug Manufacturing Racket In Hyderabad: 220 Kgs Of Ephedrine Worth Rs.72 Crore Seized, Four Arrested, One Absconding
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy To Support Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Workers, YSRCP Opposes Privatization
PM Modi, Keir Starmer Mumbai Meeting: India UK Trade, Defence, Education & Technology And All That Happened
Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?

LATEST NEWS

Fed should be cautious due to inflation risks, Barr says
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Richa Ghosh Borrowed Bats To Play Cricket, Now Creates History, Breaks 52-Year-Old Record, Becomes First Player In World To…
Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?
Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Hits Another Roadblock, Hamas Rejects Prisoner Swap, Accuses Netanyahu Of…
UK PM Keir Starmer Makes Big Statement On India, Challenges Donald Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Backs India For…
Shalini Passi’s MASH Ball 2025 Spotlights Art, Design & Children’s Empowerment With UNICEF India
5 pros of taking up swimming in retirement – and how to get started
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

QUICK LINKS