Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat

A young woman allegedly used pepper spray in the women’s compartment, this disturbing incident occurred in the women’s compartment of Sealdah-bound local train, leaving passengers coughing and struggling to breathe. The event happened due to a seat dispute and has drawn widespread criticism.

Seat Dispute Turns Chaotic

The altercation started when the woman, dressed in a green kurti, had a difference with another female passenger regarding a seat. After failing to protect the spot she wanted, the woman supposedly pulled out a can of pepper and intended to spray at other passenger’s face.

When another commuter intervened, she apparently sprayed the irritant inside the crowded train, upsetting several passengers. Witnesses described strong coughing and burning sensations, along with two children who started feeling unwell.

This event was captured on video, where passengers can be heard curiously asking the woman’s actions, with one questioning, “Why did you do this when there were children here?”

Investigation and Detention

Due to this chaos happened inside the compartment, woman was detained by the GRP and questioned. Authorities have also launched an investigation into her actions. Most of the passengers have asked for strict action, stress upon the usage of pepper spray, which is basically designed for self-defense, and should not be misused in anyways.

Social Media Backlash

The incident has flashed outrage on social media, with users accusing the misuse of pepper spray as a weapon. Many of them criticized the woman for her violent behavior, emphasizing that such actions are intolerable in public spaces.

