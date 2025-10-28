Viral Video From Sola Civil Hospital Shows Female Doctor Slapping Patient’s Father, Declining Treatment For Child

A heated confrontation at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad turned violent when a female doctor slapped a patient’s father during an argument, an incident that was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

Heated Exchange Caught On Camera

The incident occurred on October 26, when Ashik Haribhai Chavda visited the government hospital seeking treatment for his ailing daughter.

According to reports, tensions escalated after Chavda began recording the interaction with the doctor on his phone.

In the viral video, the doctor, seen wearing a yellow kurta with a stethoscope around her neck, appears visibly agitated as she demands that Chavda stop filming. “Put your mobile down,” she is heard saying. When he questions her, she suddenly steps forward and slaps him.

A security guard standing nearby can be seen watching the confrontation, but fails to intervene. Following the slap, the doctor allegedly refused to treat the child, accusing Chavda of misbehaviour. “I will not listen to anyone because you are misbehaving with me,” she is heard saying in the video.

Video Goes Viral, Triggers Public Backlash

The video, which first appeared on X, spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking widespread outrage. Thousands of users condemned the doctor’s conduct, calling it unprofessional and unacceptable, particularly within a healthcare setting.

Meet Empowered and Entitled Female Doctor of Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.pic.twitter.com/xKhkoFq2np — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 27, 2025

Hashtags demanding the doctor’s suspension and investigation began trending within hours of the clip’s release. Many netizens argued that violence against patients or their families under any circumstances violates medical ethics and erodes public trust in healthcare workers.

However, some users cautioned against jumping to conclusions, suggesting that the viral clip might not show the full context of the altercation. They called for a fair inquiry to determine whether the doctor was provoked or if her actions were unjustified.

Authorities Yet To Respond

As of Monday evening, Sola Civil Hospital has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. The hospital administration has also not confirmed whether any internal inquiry or disciplinary action has been initiated against the doctor involved.

Local authorities are reportedly reviewing the video and gathering witness statements to ascertain the full sequence of events.

