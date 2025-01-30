Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Viral Video: Professor Marries Student In Classroom At West Bengal University, Sparks Controversy

Viral video of a professor "marrying" a student in a West Bengal university triggers controversy; university orders inquiry into the incident.

Viral Video: Professor Marries Student In Classroom At West Bengal University, Sparks Controversy


A viral video showing a senior female professor “marrying” a student in the classroom at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) in West Bengal has sparked a major controversy. The incident, which took place at the university’s Psychology Department in Haringhata, Nadia district, has prompted the university to initiate an inquiry, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In the videos that quickly spread on social media, the professor, dressed as a bride, is seen participating in various traditional rituals of a Hindu Bengali wedding. These rituals included the ‘sindoor daan’ and ‘mala bodol’ ceremonies, typically seen during a wedding. The sight of a professor and a first-year student engaging in these rituals in a classroom setting led to public outrage and criticism.

However, the professor defended her actions, claiming that the entire episode was a part of her class as a demonstration for a psycho-drama project. According to the professor, the event was not a real wedding but a carefully planned and rehearsed academic demonstration. She further clarified that the videos, which were originally intended for in-house documentation, were “leaked” to the public, misrepresenting the academic context and potentially damaging the image of the Psychology Department.

Despite her explanation, the university authorities formed a three-member inquiry panel to investigate the incident. The panel consists of three female faculty members from other departments, and they have been tasked with determining whether any misconduct occurred. While the professor has insisted that there was no inappropriate behavior and that the demonstration was purely academic, the university has asked her to go on leave until the inquiry concludes.

In addition, the student involved in the event has also been instructed not to attend classes during the ongoing investigation. The university officials emphasized that the inquiry was essential to maintain the integrity of the institution and ensure that all academic activities adhere to the expected standards of conduct.

The university’s actions reflect the seriousness with which the situation is being handled, and further updates on the investigation are expected once the committee submits its findings.

ALSO READ: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested During Press Conference Over Rape Allegations

